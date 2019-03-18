×
Queen Naija Gets Docu-Series From MTV, Available on Facebook and YouTube

CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Viral R&B star Queen Naija is featured in MTV’s newest digital original series, “The Birth of Queen Naija,”

The first episode of the three-part docu-series launched Monday (March 18) on MTV Facebook, with the other installments to be released on following Mondays. “The Birth of Queen Naija” will also be available MTV YouTube on Fridays, starting March 22.

The series promises an intimate look at the 23-year-old rising singer’s journey as she navigates her first U.S. tour, pregnancy, family and her drive to succeed. “The Birth of Queen Naija” offers viewers a look behind her music with exclusive on-set footage, performances and personal video of family and friends.

“I’m so excited to partner with MTV on this incredible journey documenting my first national tour while pregnant with Legend,” Queen Naija said. “I cannot wait for my supporters to get a behind-the-scenes look at my life on the road.”

Queen Naija, who’s currently signed with Capitol Records, first gained prominence as a contestant on “American Idol” season 8, before amassing an online following of 3.9 million subscribers on YouTube (and growing). She self-released her single “Medicine” in 2017, and last June released her second single, “Karma,” on Capitol Records where it topped iTunes’ charts.

“The Birth of Queen Naija” is produced by the MTV arm of Viacom Digital Studios, led by Lars Silberbauer and executive produced by Garth Bardsley and Cory Midgarden.

