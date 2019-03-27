Priyanka Chopra Launches YouTube-Funded Inspirational Special ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’

YouTube’s latest original is a half-hour special featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who interviews Awkwafina, Simone Biles and Diane von Furstenberg — to ask them for one actionable piece of advice, as Chopra embarks on the next phase of her life.

“If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” launched Wednesday (March 27) exclusively on Chopra’s YouTube channel, which has 1 million subscribers.

In the special, Chopra meets fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, YouTuber-rapper-actor Awkwafina and U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles (who discusses being sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar). Each guest shares some of her own stories and tells Priyanka “just one thing” to help guide and inspire her.

Chopra married singer-actor Nick Jonas last year, and in the special she says, “I guess getting married really made me think about what a next chapter is.”

“What I’m excited about is meeting all of these people I’m going to meet, and asking them, ‘What would be the one thing you want to tell me?'” Chopra says in the special’s intro.

Chopra, an Indian actress-singer-producer and social-media influencer, has starred in ABC’s “Quantico” and numerous Bollywood films; she also is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. Chopra is repped by WME.

“If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Richard Reed. The special is produced by Sundog Pictures with Chopra, Johnny Webb, Rob Bagshaw, and Sally Freeman as executive producers with Freeman directing.

Watch the special below or at this link: