‘Pretty Little Liars’ Will Be Unavailable to Stream Until HBO Max Launch After Netflix Departure (EXCLUSIVE)

Sorry #PLL fans: “Pretty Little Liars” is rolling off Netflix in the U.S. later this month — and the teen mystery drama will not be available on any streaming platform in the States until WarnerMedia’s HBO Max officially launches in early 2020, Variety has learned.

All seven season of “Pretty Little Liars” are leaving Netflix’s U.S. streaming service as of July 27. This week, WarnerMedia announced that “PLL” would be coming exclusively to HBO Max — its newly monikered subscription-streaming service set to launch commercially in spring 2020 — along with “Friends” and other shows.

Until HBO Max debuts, “PLL” will be be unavailable in the U.S. on any subscription VOD or ad-supported VOD service, according to sources familiar with the situation. Fans of the show will still be able to purchase the full run of “Pretty Little Liars” on DVD and from digital storefronts including Apple iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Video.

“Pretty Little Liars” will continue to be available on Netflix in some international territories, including the U.K. and Ireland. The same applies to “Friends,” which WarnerMedia is pulling off Netflix U.S. at the end of 2019 for exclusive U.S. distribution on HBO Max, with Netflix continuing to offer “Friends” in certain international markets.

Netflix first inked a deal for “Pretty Little Liars” with Warner Domestic Television Distribution back in 2012, starting with season 1 with new seasons added about a year after their TV premiere. The show aired on ABC Family and Freeform from 2010-17. It’s not clear whether Netflix tried to negotiate an extension for “PLL” U.S. streaming rights through the end of 2019.

“Pretty Little Liars” was developed by I. Marlene King, adapted from the book series of the same name by Sara Shepard. The series follows the lives of five high-school girls whose clique falls apart after the leader of the group, Alison, goes missing — and is discovered dead. One year later, the ex-BFFs are reunited as they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure named “A,” who threatens to expose their darkest secrets.

The show’s ensemble cast included Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish. “PLL” was produced by Alloy Entertainment, Long Lake Productions and Russian Hill Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Earlier this year, Freeform aired “The Perfectionists,” a 10-episode spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” from King based on Shepard’s novel. The series starred Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish from the original show.