×

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Will Be Unavailable to Stream Until HBO Max Launch After Netflix Departure (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pretty Little Liars ending
CREDIT: Courtesy of Freeform

Sorry #PLL fans: “Pretty Little Liars” is rolling off Netflix in the U.S. later this month — and the teen mystery drama will not be available on any streaming platform in the States until WarnerMedia’s HBO Max officially launches in early 2020, Variety has learned.

All seven season of “Pretty Little Liars” are leaving Netflix’s U.S. streaming service as of July 27. This week, WarnerMedia announced that “PLL” would be coming exclusively to HBO Max — its newly monikered subscription-streaming service set to launch commercially in spring 2020 — along with “Friends” and other shows.

Until HBO Max debuts, “PLL” will be be unavailable in the U.S. on any subscription VOD or ad-supported VOD service, according to sources familiar with the situation. Fans of the show will still be able to purchase the full run of “Pretty Little Liars” on DVD and from digital storefronts including Apple iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Video.

Related

“Pretty Little Liars” will continue to be available on Netflix in some international territories, including the U.K. and Ireland. The same applies to “Friends,” which WarnerMedia is pulling off Netflix U.S. at the end of 2019 for exclusive U.S. distribution on HBO Max, with Netflix continuing to offer “Friends” in certain international markets.

Netflix first inked a deal for “Pretty Little Liars” with Warner Domestic Television Distribution back in 2012, starting with season 1 with new seasons added about a year after their TV premiere. The show aired on ABC Family and Freeform from 2010-17. It’s not clear whether Netflix tried to negotiate an extension for “PLL” U.S. streaming rights through the end of 2019.

“Pretty Little Liars” was developed by I. Marlene King, adapted from the book series of the same name by Sara Shepard. The series follows the lives of five high-school girls whose clique falls apart after the leader of the group, Alison, goes missing — and is discovered dead. One year later, the ex-BFFs are reunited as they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure named “A,” who threatens to expose their darkest secrets.

The show’s ensemble cast included Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish. “PLL” was produced by Alloy Entertainment, Long Lake Productions and Russian Hill Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Earlier this year, Freeform aired “The Perfectionists,” a 10-episode spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” from King based on Shepard’s novel. The series starred Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish from the original show.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Just Roll With It Disney Channel

    Disney Channel's Scripted-Improv Comedy Crew Shares How They 'Just Roll With It'

    The title of the new Disney Channel series “Just Roll With It” appears to be as much a directive for its cast and crew as it is a description of the multi-camera hybrid sitcom, which is part scripted and part improv. The plot revolves around the blended Bennett-Blatt family — strict mom Rachel (Suzi Barrett), [...]

  • Deadwood HBO

    Netflix, HBO Get Ready to Rumble as Emmy Nominations and Phase 2 of Voting Loom

    Last year, Netflix ended HBO’s 17-year Emmy-nomination domination, posting 112 nods overall (to HBO’s 108), continuing the service’s miraculous rise. Now comes the next goal, which may be in reach this year: Surpassing HBO’s all-time record. HBO earned 126 nominations in 2015, its all-time best and a number that Netflix could hit this year. It’s [...]

  • Sexy Beast Movie

    'Sexy Beast' Series Adaptation Gets Greenlight at Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

    A series adaptation of the 2000 movie “Sexy Beast” has been ordered to series at Paramount Network, Variety has learned exclusively. The series will tell the origin story of Gal Dove (played in the film by Ray Winstone), a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    France's Newen Acquires Canadian Outfit Reel One (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newen, the Paris-based media company owned by TF1 Group, has acquired a majority stake in Reel One, a leading production and licensing company specializing in TV films for the North American and global markets. Based in Montreal with offices in London, Los Angeles and Vancouver, Reel One develops, finances, produces and sells TV films and [...]

  • Zack Snyder Justice League

    Zack Snyder to Create Norse Mythology Anime Series for Netflix

    Netflix is continuing to expand its slate of anime fair, this time with the help of Zack Snyder. The “Man of Steel” and “Justice League” director is set to co-create and executive produce an original anime series set in the world of Norse mythology for the streamer. Jay Oliva, a prominent storyboard artist who has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad