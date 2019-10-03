×
Post Malone to Stream 10/17 Concert Live in VR

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Supersphere

Rapper Post Malone will stream an upcoming gig of his “Runaway” tour in virtual reality: Post Malone’s Raleigh, NC concert will be broadcast live to users of Facebook’s Oculus Go and Quest headsets on 10/17 starting at 5p.m. PT.

“When putting together this tour, I wanted to make sure I was giving my fans something new and crazy with this new production and show,” Post Malone said in a statement. “Working with Oculus on this VR broadcast gives fans at home a chance to sit front row with me during my North Carolina show, just like you’re in the arena. That’s sounds pretty f***ing cool to me.”

The concert is being streamed by Los Angeles-based immersive entertainment startup Supersphere, and will be made available in Facebook’s Oculus Venues app. Fans can sign up for the concert on Oculus.com to be alerted ahead of time.

Facebook first launched Oculus Venues as a social events app with the introduction of the Oculus Go in May of 2018, and brought it to its Quest headset this July. The app has been used for live sports events, concerts and comedy nights. Earlier this week, the NBA announced that it would once again be streaming select games of the new season via Oculus Venues.

 

