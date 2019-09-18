Podium Publishing Taps Scott P. Dickey as Chief Executive Officer

Independent audiobook publisher Podium Publishing has selected veteran media executive Scott P. Dickey as chief executive officer.

Greg Lawrence, former CEO and co-founder, remains as Podium’s publisher and a member of the board of directors. As CEO, Dickey will set and implement the day-to-day and long-term marketing, production and business strategy for the company as Podium looks to expand its support for self-published authors and industry narrators.

Dickey was most recently CEO of TEN, The Enthusiast Network (renamed Motor Trend Group), leading the company to become what’s touted as the top automotive media company and top action/outdoor sports media platform. In 2017, he led the strategic investment and majority control sale of the business to Discovery Communications.

Prior to joining TEN, Dickey was the president and CEO of Competitor Group, a live event and media enterprise focused on the endurance sports of running, cycling and triathlon. At Competitor, Dickey led the development of the company’s digital media businesses as well as the company’s flagship Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, which grew from five events in 2007 to more than 30 events in 2012.

“Scott has a tremendous depth of experience in building and developing complex content led organizations,” said Lawrence. “His leadership and organizational expertise will be an invaluable addition to our efforts as we look to expand our reach in support of independent self-published authors around the globe.”

Podium also announced the appointment of Mark Goldman as chairman. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Happs, a curated, community-driven platform for live news