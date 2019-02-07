×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PodcastOne Hires Peter Morris, Former Barstool Sports and Funny Or Die Exec, as CEO

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Morris - PodcastOne
CREDIT: Courtesy of PodcastOne

PodcastOne has a new CEO: Peter Morris, a media and entertainment exec who’s worked at Funny Or Die, Barstool Sports and Imax.

In the new role, which Morris starts Thursday (Feb. 7), he will manage all day-to-day operations at the podcast network. He joins the management team led by founder and executive chairman Norm Pattiz and president Kit Gray.

PodcastOne in 2016 had tapped Jim Berk, formerly CEO of Participant Media, as CEO. Berk exited the company last year and Pattiz assumed the role of chief exec.

Most recently, Morris served a brief, four-month stint last year as executive VP of Barstool Sports, the digital-media firm majority owned by Chernin Group, where he led business affairs, partnerships and business development. Before that, he was EVP of entertainment at Imax from June 2016 to September 2017. He worked at Funny Or Die for six years, most recently as head of business affairs and strategy and general counsel.

Morris’ background at Barstool Sports, Funny Or Die and Imax is “wonderfully compatible with our plans to take advantage of what’s going on in podcasting today,” Pattiz said in a statement.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international studies from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law.

PodcastOne currently hosts more than 300 podcasts, including several by Adam Carolla — who recently reupped his contract with the company through 2023 — as well as shows from Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dan Patrick, Laura Ingraham, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Penn Jillette, Rich Eisen and Barbara Boxer.

According to Pattiz, the privately held company’s revenue has grown 25%-30% annually for the last five years and will be profitable in 2019. Broadcasting company Hubbard Radio owns a 30% stake in PodcastOne, with the remainder primarily owned by Pattiz.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Digital

  • Peter Morris - PodcastOne

    PodcastOne Hires Peter Morris, Former Barstool Sports and Funny Or Die Exec, as CEO

    PodcastOne has a new CEO: Peter Morris, a media and entertainment exec who’s worked at Funny Or Die, Barstool Sports and Imax. In the new role, which Morris starts Thursday (Feb. 7), he will manage all day-to-day operations at the podcast network. He joins the management team led by founder and executive chairman Norm Pattiz [...]

  • Instagram-IGTV-previews-feed

    Instagram Tries to Boost IGTV Views With Previews in Users' Feeds

    Instagram is trying to get more people to watch longer-form video on IGTV: Starting Thursday, the app is adding IGTV previews that will appear in users’ primary feeds. Now, when users scroll through their Instagram feed, they’ll see when there’s a new video from someone they follow and will be able to preview the content [...]

  • NewFronts 2019

    NewFronts 2019 New York One-Week Schedule Released

    Disney, YouTube, Hulu and Vice Media are returning for the ninth annual Digital Content NewFronts marketing event series in New York City this spring, which keeps the one-week format adopted last year. Interactive Advertising Bureau, the trade group that runs the NewFronts, announced the NYC lineup, which will run Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 3. [...]

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Twitter Posts Strong Q4 Results, Stock Plunges on Weak Revenue Forecast

    Twitter beat Wall Street financial expectations for fourth-quarter 2018, but the company’s stock fell on a weak Q1 revenue outlook — and after Twitter said it’s going to stop reporting monthly user counts, in favor of “monetizable” daily active users. The social network’s Q4 revenue totaled $909 million, up 24% year-over-year, with video ads again [...]

  • Troy Carter photographed for Variety by

    Troy Carter Signs With UTA

    Music executive and entrepreneur Troy Carter has signed with UTA in all areas. The agency will assist Carter in developing “innovative ventures in verticals including film, TV and theater,” according to a Feb. 6 announcement. Carter most recently served as global head of creator services at Spotify. He also advises the Prince estate on matters concerning the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad