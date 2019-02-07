PodcastOne Hires Peter Morris, Former Barstool Sports and Funny Or Die Exec, as CEO

PodcastOne has a new CEO: Peter Morris, a media and entertainment exec who’s worked at Funny Or Die, Barstool Sports and Imax.

In the new role, which Morris starts Thursday (Feb. 7), he will manage all day-to-day operations at the podcast network. He joins the management team led by founder and executive chairman Norm Pattiz and president Kit Gray.

PodcastOne in 2016 had tapped Jim Berk, formerly CEO of Participant Media, as CEO. Berk exited the company last year and Pattiz assumed the role of chief exec.

Most recently, Morris served a brief, four-month stint last year as executive VP of Barstool Sports, the digital-media firm majority owned by Chernin Group, where he led business affairs, partnerships and business development. Before that, he was EVP of entertainment at Imax from June 2016 to September 2017. He worked at Funny Or Die for six years, most recently as head of business affairs and strategy and general counsel.

Morris’ background at Barstool Sports, Funny Or Die and Imax is “wonderfully compatible with our plans to take advantage of what’s going on in podcasting today,” Pattiz said in a statement.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international studies from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law.

PodcastOne currently hosts more than 300 podcasts, including several by Adam Carolla — who recently reupped his contract with the company through 2023 — as well as shows from Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dan Patrick, Laura Ingraham, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Penn Jillette, Rich Eisen and Barbara Boxer.

According to Pattiz, the privately held company’s revenue has grown 25%-30% annually for the last five years and will be profitable in 2019. Broadcasting company Hubbard Radio owns a 30% stake in PodcastOne, with the remainder primarily owned by Pattiz.