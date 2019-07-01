Pluto TV Latino: Viacom’s Free-Streaming Platform Launches 2,000 Hours of Spanish and Portuguese TV Content

Pluto TV is targeting Hispanic audiences — long underserved in the streaming space — with Pluto TV Latino: a suite of 11 free linear channels stocked with 2,000-plus hours of TV programming in Spanish and Portuguese.

The entretenimiento gratuito lineup includes content from Pluto TV parent Viacom, with dedicated channels for MTV Latino and Comedy Central Latino and movies from Paramount Pictures, as well as material licensed from partners including NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, Combate World and Lucha Libre. It’s touted as the biggest collection of Hispanic programming ever offered on a free, ad-supported internet streaming service.

Pluto TV Latino is an obvious next foray for Pluto, the latest move to expand the AVOD service since Viacom bought the startup for $340 million earlier this year. Pluto TV said it’s planning to launch additional targeted channels in the fall of 2019 in areas like food, travel, reality competition, and kids.

Available in the U.S., Pluto TV Latino’s 11 channels include three movie-themed channels and curated channels featuring music specials, comedies, crime series, and telenovelas. The programming comprises both native in-language and dubbed versions of TV shows.

Here’s a rundown of the first slate of channels in Pluto TV Latino, launching this week: