Pluto TV Latino: Viacom’s Free-Streaming Platform Launches 2,000 Hours of Spanish and Portuguese TV Content

Pluto TV is targeting Hispanic audiences — long underserved in the streaming space — with Pluto TV Latino: a suite of 11 free linear channels stocked with 2,000-plus hours of TV programming in Spanish and Portuguese.
The entretenimiento gratuito lineup includes content from Pluto TV parent Viacom, with dedicated channels for MTV Latino and Comedy Central Latino and movies from Paramount Pictures, as well as material licensed from partners including NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, Combate World and Lucha Libre. It’s touted as the biggest collection of Hispanic programming ever offered on a free, ad-supported internet streaming service.
Pluto TV Latino is an obvious next foray for Pluto, the latest move to expand the AVOD service since Viacom bought the startup for $340 million earlier this year. Pluto TV said it’s planning to launch additional targeted channels in the fall of 2019 in areas like food, travel, reality competition, and kids.
Available in the U.S., Pluto TV Latino’s 11 channels include three movie-themed channels and curated channels featuring music specials, comedies, crime series, and telenovelas. The programming comprises both native in-language and dubbed versions of TV shows.
Here’s a rundown of the first slate of channels in Pluto TV Latino, launching this week:
- Pluto TV Cine Estelar: A collection of movies from Paramount, with upcoming titles set to include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Top Gun,” “Clueless,” “Failure to Launch,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Forrest Gump,” “Ghost,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Old School,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Star Trek Beyond,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Top Gun,” and “Zoolander.”
- Pluto TV Películas: Action movies dubbed in Spanish including “48 Hours,” “Down to Earth,” “Hugo,” “I Love You, Man,” “Jackass: The Movie,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Nacho Libre,” “Patriot Games,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Shaft,” “Team America: World Police,” “Terms of Endearment,” “Top Five,” and Zodiac.”
- Pluto TV Cine Latino: Spanish-language movies including upcoming titles like “Aventurera,” “El Cielo En Tu Mirada,” “En la Punta de Mi Cañon,” “Morgana,” “Abre Los Ojos,” “Sin Memoria,” and “The Baby’s Room.”
- Pluto TV Investiga: True-crime shows like “The FBI Files” and “The New Detectives.”
- Pluto TV Novelas: Shows from Argentina and Colombia like “Los Hombres También Lloran,” “Amar Después de Amar,” “Fanny La Fan,” “Los Hombres También Lloran,” “Amar Despues De Amar,” “Aliados,” “Niñas Mal” and “Último Año.”
- Telemundo Telenovelas Clásicas: Telenovelas from the Hispanic broadcaster including “Flor Salvaje” and “Relaciones Peligrosas.”
- MTV Latino: Spanish-language shows including reality series “Acapulco Shore,” “Quiero Mis Quinces,” “Catfish,” “Are You The One?” and “Ex On The Beach,” plus Latin Unplugged concerts.
- Comedy Central Latino: Stand-up specials from comedians like El Diablito, Isaac Salame and Alejandra Ley along with series like “La Culpa es de Cortés,” “Bar Central,” “La Familia Del Barrio.”
- Pluto TV Brasil: Original series in Brazilian Portuguese from MTV Brasil, Comedy Central Brasil and Porta dos Fundos, with upcoming programming to include “A Culpa Do Cabral,” “Adotada,” “Papito in Love,” “Grande Gonzalez,” “Catfish Brasil,” and “De Férias com o Ex Brasil.”
- Combate World: Mixed martial arts (MMA) content featuring championship events, reality television and lifestyle programming.
- Lucha Libre: Mexican wrestling channel featuring the trademark masks and high-flying moves.