Pluto TV Adds Seven More Free Viacom Channels, Including One for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Viacom continues stuffing more library content into Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported internet streaming service, adding a range of African American and LGBTQ programming from VH1 and BET.

On Tuesday, Pluto TV launched seven new genre channels with content from its parent, including dedicated channels for VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — with episodes from the first five seasons — as well as “Love & Hip Hop” and “Black Ink Crew.”

The seven new channels — which play content in a linear, TV-like fashion — join Pluto TV’s current lineup of over 200 linear curated channels and thousands of movies on demand. Pluto TV’s other Viacom-supplied channels include those for flagship brands BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Since Viacom acquired Pluto TV for $340 million in January, Pluto TV’s monthly active user base has increased around 50%, standing at around 18 million for July 2019. The service has launched 28 new channels, including Pluto TV Latino, a suite of 11 channels with over 2,000 hours of programming in Spanish and Portuguese.

The newest Pluto TV programming from Viacom reflects the ad-supported streamer’s efforts to “grow and diversify our content offerings to better serve cultural audiences with content that they know, love, and relate to,” said Amy Kuessner, senior VP of content partnerships at Pluto TV.

The new 24-hour channels are: VH1 Unscripted, VH1 Hip Hop Family, BET Her, BET Homecoming, VH1 Love & Hip Hop, VH1 Black Ink Crew and VH1 RuPaul’s Drag Race.

VH1 RuPaul’s Drag Race: Classic episodes from seasons 1-5 of the Emmy-winning drag-queen competition show, as contestants compete in challenges, work the runway, and throw shade as they slay, sashay, and lip sync in a face-off for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Classic episodes from seasons 1-5 of the Emmy-winning drag-queen competition show, as contestants compete in challenges, work the runway, and throw shade as they slay, sashay, and lip sync in a face-off for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. VH1’s Unscripted: Featured programming includes “Basketball Wives” seasons 1-6, “Chrissy & Mr. Jones” seasons 1-2, “K. Michelle: My Live” seasons 1-3 and “Leave it to Stevie” season 1.

Featured programming includes “Basketball Wives” seasons 1-6, “Chrissy & Mr. Jones” seasons 1-2, “K. Michelle: My Live” seasons 1-3 and “Leave it to Stevie” season 1. BET Her: Programming that “celebrates, inspires and supports black women” includes episodes of “According To Him & Her,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “Queen Boss” and “Rebel.”

Programming that “celebrates, inspires and supports black women” includes episodes of “According To Him & Her,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “Queen Boss” and “Rebel.” BET Homecoming: Dedicated to the legacies and culture of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), with TV series, movies and music videos. Featured programming includes “College Hill” and “The Quad.”

Dedicated to the legacies and culture of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), with TV series, movies and music videos. Featured programming includes “College Hill” and “The Quad.” VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Featuring “Love & Hip Hop: New York” seasons 1-5 and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” seasons 1-6.

Featuring “Love & Hip Hop: New York” seasons 1-5 and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” seasons 1-6. VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Following watch the origins of a tattoo empire as Ceaser and the OG Crew navigate their lives and relationships while working to put their brand on the map. In Black Ink Crew Chicago, the team at 9Mag brings more tats and more drama to The Windy City. Black Ink Crew New York and Black Ink Crew Chicago – united in ink on Pluto TV. Featured Programming Includes: Black Ink Crew: New York & Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Following watch the origins of a tattoo empire as Ceaser and the OG Crew navigate their lives and relationships while working to put their brand on the map. In Black Ink Crew Chicago, the team at 9Mag brings more tats and more drama to The Windy City. Black Ink Crew New York and Black Ink Crew Chicago – united in ink on Pluto TV. Featured Programming Includes: Black Ink Crew: New York & Black Ink Crew: Chicago VH1’s Hip Hop Family: Brings two famous hip-hop families together under one roof. “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” seasons 2-6 follows the Harris family navigating parenthood, their careers, and the next chapter of their lives; and “Run’s House” seasons 2-6 chronicles the family life of Rev Run, legendary rapper from Run-DMC.