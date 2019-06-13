×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pluto TV Streams Onto Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Set-Tops

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pluto TV
CREDIT: Pluto TV

Pluto TV just swung into a wider orbit: The free, ad-supported linear TV and movie service is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 set-top platform nationwide.

The deal with America’s largest cable operator — coming just a few months after Viacom plunked down $340 million for the startup — brings Pluto TV to set-top boxes in about 14 million homes. Comcast had 20.85 million residential TV customers as of the end first quarter of 2019, and the cable operator says about two-thirds of those are now on X1.

The launch on X1 “is a pivotal moment for Pluto TV, expanding our reach to a whole new audience in search of free streaming entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV.

Pluto TV, available to Comcast’s X1 customers for no extra charge, provides over 100 live and curated channels (including 14 from Viacom’s networks) plus several thousand free movies with content licensed from 150-plus partners, including TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies.

Related

Pluto TV has already been available on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, a streaming option for the operator’s internet-only customers that costs $5 monthly (per set-top). Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can launch the Pluto TV app by saying “Pluto TV” into their voice remote, or by finding it within each platform’s apps section.

The Comcast pact for X1 distribution comes after Viacom last announced a deal with Cox Communications to add Pluto TV to the Cox Contour service. Pluto TV is available across a range of platforms, including iOS and Android devices, the web at pluto.tv, Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, and smart TVs from Vizio, Hisense and Sony.

For Comcast, the addition of Pluto TV is part of its strategy to make X1 the go-to place for all media and entertainment, integrated into a common menu and remote. The lineup of streaming internet apps on X1 now includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Tubi, SiriusXM’s Pandora, iHeartRadio and NPR One. Comcast also expects to add Hulu to X1 and Flex under the operator’s deal with Disney to cede control of Hulu (and eventually sell back its one-third equity stake in the venture).

Pluto TV’s content suppliers include studios Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and MGM; TV networks like CNN, CBS, Sky News, Bloomberg TV, Fox Sports, and Viacom’s MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount Movie Channel; and digital-media brands including AwesomenessTV, Cheddar News, TYT Network, Newsy, RiffTrax, Jukin Media’s FailArmy, The Onion, IGN, and Legendary’s Geek & Sundry and Nerdist.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Digital

  • Pluto TV

    Pluto TV Streams Onto Comcast's Xfinity X1 Set-Tops

    Pluto TV just swung into a wider orbit: The free, ad-supported linear TV and movie service is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 set-top platform nationwide. The deal with America’s largest cable operator — coming just a few months after Viacom plunked down $340 million for the startup — brings Pluto TV to set-top boxes [...]

  • Blockchain Mania

    Shanghai: Motion Seeks Investors to Help Indie Streaming, Beat Piracy

    European movie technology company Motion will be in Shanghai from this week seeking investors and content partners for its online distribution tool. The company positions itself as enabling paid-for peer-to-peer streaming, by connecting movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience. Backed by a trio of companies — Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO – [...]

  • when-they-see-us

    Netflix Says 'When They See Us' Has Been Most-Watched Show in U.S. Since Premiere

    “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s dramatization of the wrongful arrest and conviction of five black teenagers in New York City after the rape of a Central Park jogger 20 years ago, has been the most-viewed series on Netflix for the past 13 days. “‘When They See Us’ has been the most-watched series on Netflix [...]

  • Netflix Shareholders Vote Down Executive Compensation

    Netflix Shareholders Say No to Executive Salaries, Stock Options

    Netflix shareholders aren’t okay with the amount of money the company is spending on its senior executives: A slim majority of shareholders voted down the company’s executive officer compensation plan at its most recent shareholder meeting last week, Netflix revealed in a regulatory filing Wednesday. “The Board will consider the results and act in what [...]

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News Says It 'Resolved' Complaint Levied Against Streaming Personality Tyrus

    Fox News said Wednesday that it “resolved” a complaint levied against Tyrus, a comedian who appears on its streaming Fox Nation service, by Britt McHenry, who had been co-hosting a program with him. The Fox Corporation-owned news company issued a statement a day after a report in “The Daily Beast” alleged McHenry had accused Tyrus, [...]

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    Brad Bird and Michael Giacchino to Join Speakers at View Conference in Italy

    Writer-director-animator and voice actor Brad Bird, composer Michael Giacchino and Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston have been added to the list of top showbiz industry pros giving keynote addresses at the 2019 View Conference in Turin, Italy in October. It’s a reunion for the trio, who collaborated on Bird’s 2018 blockbuster “Incredibles 2,” with Giacchino writing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad