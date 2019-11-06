×
‘Playing With Fire,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Terminator: Dark Fate Gabriel Luna
CREDIT: INDUSTRIAL LIGHT & MAGIC

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Playing With Fire.”

Ads placed for the family comedy had an estimated media value of $5.24 million through Sunday for 1,104 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and Nick, and during programming such as NFL Football, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “This Is Us.” 

Just behind “Playing With Fire” in second place: Paramount’s “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which saw 1,190 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.2 million. 

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Ford v. Ferrari” (EMV: $4.92 million), Lionsgate’s “Midway” ($4.13 million) and Walt Disney Animation’s “Frozen 2” ($4 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Frozen 2” has the best iSpot Attention Index (118) in the ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.24M – Playing With Fire

Impressions: 328,216,242
Attention Score: 93.79
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 1,104
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.89M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/17/19

$5.2M – Terminator: Dark Fate

Impressions: 356,742,358
Attention Score: 94.74
Attention Index: 102
National Airings: 1,190
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 30s
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $28.74M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$4.92M – Ford v. Ferrari

Impressions: 229,544,902
Attention Score: 95.28
Attention Index: 112
National Airings: 261
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.45M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/02/19

$4.13M – Midway

Impressions: 325,512,747
Attention Score: 93.78
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 585
Networks: 22
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.4M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/01/19

$4M – Frozen 2

Impressions: 292,539,050
Attention Score: 95.59
Attention Index: 118
National Airings: 767
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.74M
Studio: Walt Disney Animation
Started Airing: 06/11/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/28/2019 and 11/03/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

