Peyton Manning Hosting NFL History Docu-Series for ESPN+ Streaming Service

Peyton Manning
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is coming back to Disney’s ESPN+, hitting the road to revisit seminal moments in NFL history in 30-episode documentary series “Peyton’s Places.”

In the series, the two-time Super Bowl champ with the Indianapolis Colts interviews former NFL players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact. The series is part of ESPN’s celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+.

“Peyton’s Places” is slated to debut July 15 exclusively on ESPN+, the sports programmer’s streaming service. The series will be presented in five chapters, each comprising six episodes. In addition, ESPN and/or ABC will air special compilations, recapping each part after the full episodes debut on ESPN+. Part 1 will be available on ESPN+ on Monday, July 15, while parts 2–5 will debut in subsequent months through January 2020.

“This is a journey through 100 years of history, visiting the people and places that have made the NFL what it is,” Manning said in a statement. “From throwing a football off a skyscraper to re-enacting the Immaculate Reception and running Elvis Presley’s football plays, every episode on ESPN+ will surprise even the most die-hard fan.”

It’s the second ESPN+ series to feature Manning, after he collaborated last year with NFL Films and Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios on an eight-episode NFL edition of the “Detail” sports analysis program, which airs exclusively on ESPN+.

Manning, a five-time NFL MVP who played 18 NFL seasons (with the Colts and later the Denver Broncos) and passed for nearly 72,000 yards, also serves as one of the show’s executive producers.

