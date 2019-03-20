×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PewDiePie Loses No. 1 YouTube Channel Spot to India’s T-Series

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
PewDiePie - YouTube
CREDIT: via YouTube

T-Series has pulled ahead of YouTube’s PewDiePie — for the time being — after a months-long symbolic running battle for the title of the No. 1 channel on the platform.

PewDiePie and his fans have waged a concerted campaign to fend off the steady encroachment by T-Series, India’s top music and pop-culture brand, calling on supporters to “subscribe to PewDiePie” and preserve his status as the most-subscribed YouTube channel.

As of Wednesday at noon PT, T-Series’ main YouTube channel had 90.394 million subscribers, topping 90.387 million for PewDiePie. The competition for first place between T-Series and the controversial Swedish-born vlogger/gamer has been closely followed by the YouTube community. It’s been viewed by some as tantamount to a culture war for YouTube, with PewDiePie as the native creator standard-bearer up against a corporate entertainment interest.

The milestone comes after a bizarrely horrific turn of events last week in the “PewDiePie vs. T-Series” footrace — which may have deflated the pro-PewDiePie movement. The alleged attacker in the New Zealand mass shootings, in a Facebook live-stream of the massacre, reportedly urged people to “subscribe to PewDiePie.” The YouTube star, whose name is Felix Kjellberg, has been criticized for making anti-Semitic jokes and using racist language in the past. In response to shootings, Kjellberg tweeted at 1 a.m. ET on March 15, “I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Related

Even if PewDiePie doesn’t regain the top spot — which he held for more than five years — the T-Series rivalry has padded his sub base by millions.

Subscriber counts for PewDiePie and T-Series have been running neck-and-neck over the past week, and T-Series actually has been briefly on top for a few minutes in recent days before building a bigger lead Wednesday.

All that said, YouTube subscriber counts aren’t meaningful except as a signal of relative popularity. They don’t reflect relative earning power or even average video views. The “PewDiePie vs. T-Series” storyline has become a kind of meme game, and many of the millions of new subscribers on each side could be low-activity accounts. Note that T-Series has more than 65 billion views overall to date, three times PewDiePie’s count of less than 21 billion lifetime views.

The edgy pranks PewDiePie is fond of staging went over the line in 2017: Through crowdsourcing platform Fiverr, he paid two guys in Sri Lanka to hold up a sign reading “Death to All Jews” as well as a man dressed as Jesus to say “Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong.” Disney’s Maker Studios and YouTube subsequently cut business ties with him. Kjellberg, who said he was trying to show the insane things people are willing to do for money, deleted the offending videos and apologized.

PewDiePie also has found himself in hot water over using racist language and has been accused of courting an alt-right audience. In December, he gave a shoutout to a YouTube channel littered with white-supremacist rhetoric; Kjellberg later deleted the citation and claimed he didn’t realize the channel included pro-Nazi references.

PewDiePie, of course, has turned his fight with T-Series into a content-creation and fan-engagement opportunity, which has included “Bitch Lasagna.” a music video dissing T-Series. In another trolling move, Kjellberg in December launched a fundraising campaign for CRY, an Indian children’s rights organization, which raised nearly $230,000.

His supporters have staged even most outlandish stunts: YouTuber Justin Roberts said he bought a $1 million Times Square billboard promoting PewDiePie, and creator Jimmy Donaldson (better known online as “MrBeast”) created a nearly 12-hour video in which he said “PewDiePie” 100,000 times. Fans also have defaced the Wall Street Journal’s website, hijacked Chromecasts and smart TVs to play pro-PewDiePie videos videos, and hacked thousands of internet-connected printers to spit out posters urging subscribe to PewDiePie. One fan created a Twitter account that has posted alerts whenever the subscriber gap between PewDiePie and T-Series dropped below 10,000.

The crusade to keep PewDiePie No. 1 is a microcosm of the unhappiness among many YouTube fans about what is perceived to be a growing colonization of the platform by corporations and mainstream celebrities — and YouTube’s promotion of them. Example: YouTube Rewind 2018 became the most-disliked video ever less than a week after it was posted, reflecting a distaste for the annual mashup’s prominent placement of celebs like Will Smith over native creators including PewDiePie, who was acknowledged only in a few sly animated references.

T-Series’ YouTube channel features a mix of music videos and film trailers. The most-viewed T-Series video to date is the official video for Guru Randhawa’s “Lahore,” which has racked up nearly 700 million views in a little over a year.

“Music for us has never been about Excel sheets; it’s not a number on a paper,” T-Series president Neeraj Kalyan said in an announcement when the channel hit 50 million followers last summer. “It’s a passion, driven by belief in our content, backing our belief with aggression and passion and this has remained our mantra for years which has led us here.”

Kjellberg, 29, rose to popularity with his comedic and profanity-laced takes on gameplay videos and internet culture. In August 2013, PewDiePie’s subscriber count topped then-leader Smosh, the comedy brand operated by the now-defunct Defy Media (and now owned by Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment). In 2015, Variety featured PewPiePie on the cover of the “#Famechangers” issue, citing him as the industry’s most influential digital star.

T-Series, in addition to its primary YouTube channel, operates more than two dozen others. The Mumbai-based entertainment conglomerate produces movies including “Hindi Medium,” “Tumhari Sulu,” “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Raid” and “Blackmail.” T-Series also sells a line of consumer electronics.

The Bollywood-fueled rise of T-Series on YouTube comes amid rapid recent growth of India’s internet user base. There were 447 million broadband subscribers in India as of the end of June 2018, up 49% year over year, according to the country’s telecom regulatory authority.

The top 10 most-subscribed YouTube channels after T-Series and PewDiePie (excluding YouTube-operated channels) are 5-Minute Crafts, Canal KondZilla, Justin Bieber, SET India, WWE, Dude Perfect, kids’ channel Cocomelon and HolaSoyGerman.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Digital

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    PewDiePie Loses No. 1 YouTube Channel Spot to India's T-Series

    T-Series has pulled ahead of YouTube’s PewDiePie — for the time being — after a months-long symbolic running battle for the title of the No. 1 channel on the platform. PewDiePie and his fans have waged a concerted campaign to fend off the steady encroachment by T-Series, India’s top music and pop-culture brand, calling on [...]

  • Netflix to Test Special Video Previews

    Netflix Will Test Character-Driven Video Previews for Its Kids Content

    Netflix is getting ready to try a new thing to help younger viewers discover new shows: The video service will start testing character-driven video previews of some of its shows later this year, executives revealed during a press event in Los Angeles Tuesday. The test, which will be rolled out on some members’ TV devices [...]

  • Epic Games Unveils $100 Million 'MegaGrants'

    Epic Games Unveils $100 Million 'MegaGrants' for Film, Game, Other Creators

    Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney kicked off the company’s annual Game Developers Conference keynote with some big news for creators: a commitment to hand out $100 million to game makers, film and TV creators, students, educators, tool developers, essentially anyone working to enhance 3D graphics and inspire creativity. The Epic MegaGrants is an [...]

  • Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA,

    Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA, Stadia Won't Require Its Use

    News Wednesday that Ubisoft’s “The Division 2” runs on Google Cloud is the latest example of the company’s push to expand its services beyond the barebone resources for mobile titles, to rich, expansive support for major AAA games. “We were traditionally focused on mobile because of the strength of ‘Pokemon Go,’ but we have also [...]

  • One Day at a Time Canceled

    Why Netflix Will Keep Breaking Hearts and Canceling Shows

    Netflix vice president of product Todd Yellin borrowed a line from one of the company’s newest stars this week to describe what makes its service special: “How do we measure success? Three letters: joy,” Yellin said to pictures from “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” during a press event in Los Angeles. “If people enjoy our [...]

  • Oculus Rift S Won't Require External

    New Oculus Rift S Won't Require External Sensors, Hits Spring 2019 for $399

    The redesigned Oculus Rift S won’t require external sensors to work, features a higher resolution display, improved optics, and the ability to quickly see the real world around a user through the headset’s built-in cameras. The new Rift hits this spring for $399, Oculus announced Wednesday. The headset is named the S rather than the [...]

  • HTC Vive Headset

    Doctors Look to Virtual Reality to Treat Chronic Pain

    Virtual reality is a technology with seemingly limitless potential, not just in the gaming space, but across a range of industries. The health field, in particular, is interested in the potential applications of VR tech to assist patients suffering from chronic pain. In his talk at GDC, David Putrino, Ph.D., walked through his organization’s efforts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad