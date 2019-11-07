×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Peter Chernin’s TCG Investment Firm Closes $700 Million Fund

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Chernin
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TCG, a consumer and digital media focused investment firm co-founded by former top News Corp exec Peter Chernin, announced that it closed an inaugural fund with over $700 million of commitments from investors.

The company did not identify the investors that contributed to the fund.

Chernin, together with former Goldman Sachs and media exec Jesse Jacobs, formed The Chernin Group in 2010 as a holding company. Last year, along with former Yahoo exec and principal Mike Kerns, the company shifted from a holding company to an investment firm called TCG.

To date, TCG has invested over $200 million in emerging businesses, with an average equity investment of $25 million-$75 million. The company is focused on early-stage consumer businesses.

TCG’s nine portfolio companies are media and commerce site Food52; tabletop games company Exploding Kittens; Steven Rinella’s MeatEater; Headspace, maker of a mindfulness and meditation app; the Action Network, a roll-up venture geared around sports-betting stats and analytics; online wedding registry Zola; personalized celeb video-shoutouts company Cameo; interactive, live-streaming global marketplace ShopShops; and Dadi, a direct-to-consumer male fertility health company.

“We hope our newest companies will be more evidence of the aspirations for the firm – bespoke, ambitious, unique and focused,” Chernin, Jacobs and Kerns wrote in a letter announcing their new fund. “In many ways, it’s the same team running back the same playbook,” they wrote, but the formation of TCG as an investment firm will let the company “implement our strategy on a broader scale.”

In addition to the TCG portfolio of companies, The Chernin Group has investments in a wide range of companies, including Barstool Sports, The Athletic, Mitu, Scopely and Twitter. Last year, Chernin Group sold its controlling interest in Otter Media, the joint venture formed with AT&T, to the telco in a deal reported to be worth $1 billion. Otter Media’s businesses include Fullscreen, Rooster Teeth and Crunchyroll, which are now house under AT&T’s WarnerMedia Entertainment division.

TCG operates offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

More Digital

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin's TCG Investment Firm Closes $700 Million Fund

    TCG, a consumer and digital media focused investment firm co-founded by former top News Corp exec Peter Chernin, announced that it closed an inaugural fund with over $700 million of commitments from investors. The company did not identify the investors that contributed to the fund. Chernin, together with former Goldman Sachs and media exec Jesse [...]

  • yahoo news paradise xr video

    Yahoo News Kicks off Immersive News Initiative With Camp Fire AR Story (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yahoo News published an augmented reality (AR) feature dubbed “Rebuilding Paradise” as part of a new partner program for immersive news content Thursday. The feature takes viewers inside the reconstruction process for a home destroyed in last year’s deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. “We want to put the user in the middle of the [...]

  • Sheryl Sandberg - Facebook

    Sheryl Sandberg on Facebook Political Ads Stance: 'People Think We're Doing It for the Money'

    Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, addressed the continuing controversy over her company’s policy to not fact-check political advertising — defending it as a critical part of “political discourse.” “This is a really complicated issue. It is hard, and there are a lot of strong opinions on all sides,” said Sandberg, speaking at Bloomberg’s The [...]

  • Jean-Michel Jarre

    CISAC’s 2018 Worldwide Music Collections Hit a Record $9.4 Billion

    Worldwide royalty collections for creators of music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature reached a record €9.65 billion in 2018 ($10.74 billion), according to the 2019 Global Collections Report published today by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers). The organization represents 232 member societies in 120 countries, totaling more than 4 [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    A Look at Netflix's Ever-Increasing Physical Footprint in International Territories

    Netflix is putting boots on the ground in ever greater numbers and setting up offices and production hubs worldwide. With a splashy regional HQ being prepped in Amsterdam and a Paris office about to launch, as well as new outposts that opened this year in Sydney and Berlin and production facilities in countries including Canada [...]

  • Will Smith stars in "Gemini Man"

    China's Rollout of 5G Could Shake Up Entertainment, Industry Players Say

    Days after China launched the world’s largest 5G network, US and Chinese film executives at the Chinese American Film and TV Festival’s co-production summit discussed its impact on the entertainment world. China’s three state-owned carriers China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom made 5G data plans available to consumers last Friday, a key step in [...]

  • BritBox Launches in U.K. With New

    BritBox Launches in U.K. With New Deal for Content From Channel 4

    It’s full stream ahead for BritBox in the U.K. The ITV-and-BBC-run SVOD service launched on home turf Thursday after having been available for nearly three years already in the U.S. The platform is also set to feature film and TV content from Britain’s Channel 4 as the result of a new agreement for the broadcaster [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad