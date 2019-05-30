Peleton Taps TV Vets Jennifer Cotter, Kevin Chorlins to Lead Content Team

×
Peleton is bulking up its programming muscle with the hire of two television and digital-media execs to lead the fitness-tech company’s original content division: Jennifer Cotter, a former senior exec at HSN, is its new chief content officer, and longtime Scripps exec Kevin Chorlins joins as senior VP of content.

The duo will lead Peleton’s content and production teams in New York and London, which produce as many as 48 classes per day spanning indoor cycling, indoor and outdoor running and walking, bootcamp, yoga, meditation, strength training and stretching. The company says it has 1.25 million customers of its bikes and treadmills who access the classes.

In the next 12 months, Peloton is eyeing boosting its output to over 300 fitness shows per week on average for members in the U.S., U.K., and Canada and, starting later this year, Germany. In 2020, it plans to open a new 35,000-square-foot broadcast production facility and multi-studio space on Manhattan’s West Side (consolidating its three current NYC studios) as well as a London-based studio to broadcast live classes across European time zones.

“Jen and Kevin are two of the biggest innovators and leaders in digital media, and we couldn’t be happier to have these two running our world-class production and content team,” Peloton president William Lynch said in announcing the hires. He cited Cotter’s experience working with talent to produce daily live programming and Chorlins’ background in lifestyle television.

Cotter reports to Lynch, and Chorlins reports up to Cotter. Both officially start at Peleton next Monday, June 3.

Cotter spent nearly 13 years at HSN, most recently as executive VP for content, television and programming, where she oversaw a team of more than 500. Prior to joining HSN, she was one of the founding executives of the Oxygen Network, where she spent six years and served as senior VP of development.

Chorlins joins Peleton from Discovery-owned Scripps Networks, where he worked for almost 12 years, most recently as senior VP of international content and brand strategy since 2010. In that role, he oversaw global content, marketing and communications strategy for brands including Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, DIY Network and Cooking Channel. He first joined Scripps Networks in May 2007 as DIY Network’s director of consumer marketing before being promoted to VP of marketing for the channel.

Founded in 2012, New York City-based Peloton distributes content through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital apps for iOS and Android.

