×

Video Services May Use Artificial Intelligence to Crack Down on Password Sharing

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock / New Africa

Still using your ex-roommates cable credentials to watch “Game of Thrones?” That may soon be getting a lot harder, thanks to new efforts to crack down on password sharing for pay TV and online video services. One of these efforts, launched by London-based Synamedia ahead of next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), even uses artificial intelligence to uncover notorious password sharers.

Credentials Sharing Insight, as the new service is being called, targets both casual password sharing as well as criminal enterprises looking to resell pay TV login information. However, the focus clearly is on friends and family taking their generosity a bit too far, explained Symanedia chief product officer Jean-Marc Racine in an interview with Variety this week.

“The way you secure OTT is evolving,” said Racine. Previously, TV operators largely relied on secure devices, including locked-down set-top boxes and smart cards to decrypt satellite TV. These days, everything is moving to streaming, and operators are looking to make things as simple as possible for consumers. The flip side of that move to convenience is a lack of control, he argued. “Passwords are easy to share.”

And while TV operators in the past downplayed password sharing, claiming that it was just as much promotion, there’s a lot more caution about the topic these days. Parks Associates recently estimated that the industry could lose as much as $9.9B due to password sharing by 2021.

Most services have tried to curtail password sharing by limiting the number of simultaneous streams, with little else to go by to identify abuse. “Today, you are in the dark,” he said.

Synamedia’s solution on the other hand digs through lots of data to cluster users based on their streaming behavior. This can include user’s physical location (someone streaming from both coasts at the same time) as well as general usage patterns (someone streaming 24/7).

The company can even take a look at the specific content streamed by a user to identify unusual patterns. Based on these clues, Synamedia trains models to score users on a scale of 1 to 10, indicating whether they are likely sharing their passwords or not.

What the streaming service ultimately does with likely offenders is up to each company, said Racine. He suggested that the response doesn’t have to be punitive. Instead, companies could target password sharers with up-sell options for tiers with additional simultaneous streams. Services could also target users of shared passwords with specific messaging to convince them to pay up, or restrict access to the most popular content.

Whatever the response, Racine cautioned that it was important to dig into the data, and not jump the gun on users who may simply use the same account within their immediate family — something that is widely seen as acceptable. “You don’t want to have false positives,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Digital

  • Synamedia Vows to Fight Password Sharing

    Video Services May Use Artificial Intelligence to Crack Down on Password Sharing

    Still using your ex-roommates cable credentials to watch “Game of Thrones?” That may soon be getting a lot harder, thanks to new efforts to crack down on password sharing for pay TV and online video services. One of these efforts, launched by London-based Synamedia ahead of next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), even uses artificial [...]

  • Las Vegas VR Center Opens at

    PlatformaVR Opens Location-Based VR Experience Center in Las Vegas in Time for CES

    Russia-based virtual reality (VR) startup PlatformaVR has opened its very first permanent U.S. outpost in Las Vegas, where it is offering visitors access to a total of three location-based VR experiences. The new location at the Avenue Shoppes at Bally’s Las Vegas opened just in time for next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). “We are [...]

  • Bit Torrent BitTorrent Logo

    BitTorrent Loses Recent CEO, Adds Crypto-Currency to uTorrent

    Longtime BitTorrent executive and recent CEO Rogelio Choy left the company just 6 months after its acquisition by blockchain entrepreneur Justin Sun. Coincidentally, Choy’s departure comes just as BitTorrent is doubling down on blockchain tech: The company announced Thursday that it is adding a crypto-currency to its popular uTorrent client. Choy had been BitTorrent’s chief [...]

  • Tim Cook

    Apple Stock Price Plunges After Earnings Warning

    Apple shares sank about 9% at the start of trading Thursday, a day after the company issued a rare earnings warning that it chalked up largely to sluggish iPhone sales in China. Apple surprised Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon after the market closed by issuing revised guidance for its year-end 2018 quarter in a letter [...]

  • Black Mirror Season 5

    Will Poulter Takes 'Step Back' From Twitter Following Abuse Over 'Bandersnatch'

    Actor Will Poulter has announced that he is taking a “step back” from Twitter and reassessing his “relationship with social media” following abuse from online trolls over his looks in new “Black Mirror” episode “Bandersnatch.” Poulter tweeted Wednesday night that the move was “in the interest of my mental health.” The British actor, who turns [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad