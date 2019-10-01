×

Parrot Analytics Taps Reddit, BuzzFeed Alum Stephanie Allen to Head Brands and Media Partnerships

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parrot-Analytics-Stephanie-Allen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics, an analytics company focusing on TV show global demand data and analysis, named Stephanie Allen to the newly created position of partnerships director, brands and media.

Allen is based in the company’s L.A. headquarters and reports to Courtney Williams, head of partnerships.

Allen most recently was with Reddit, where she was strategy lead and a senior partnerships executive. Prior to joining Reddit in 2017, she was brand strategy director at BuzzFeed and before that was sales manager for brand partnerships at Tumblr. In addition, she worked at Facebook in sales and product marketing partnerships and at Google as an account executive and in product marketing.

In her new role at Parrot Analytics, Allen will be tasked with working with advertising and media buying agencies, global consumer brands and the advertising and marketing divisions of entertainment companies to apply the company’s data sets to their businesses.

“Using Parrot Analytics’ vast data sets and innovative new metrics, Stephanie will quantify the attention economy for brands, advertisers and marketers looking for the most valuable content properties to associate with, regardless of the medium,” Williams said in announcing her hire.

Parrot Analytics says it currently tracks more than 1.5 billion daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages drawn from social media platforms, blogs, piracy networks and other sources.

More Digital

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Inside Disney's New York Stream Factory

    It’s early September, just two months before the Nov. 12 go-live date for Disney Plus. Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, sits five floors above Chelsea Market, the bustling mall and tourist attraction in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood — in the global nerve center of the Mouse House’s video-streaming operations. On Disney’s earnings call a few [...]

  • Distribber-Go-Digital-logos

    Distribution Companies Distribber, GoDigital Close Down, Rattling Independent Filmmakers

    The independent film world has been rattled recently by the apparent closure of do-it-yourself digital distributor Distribber and its parent GoDigital Inc. Los Angeles-based Distribber was launched more than a decade ago as a means of allowing filmmakers to access digital distribution platforms and to monitor their earnings in exchange for an upfront flat fee. [...]

  • Ajit Pai

    Court Upholds Net Neutrality Repeal, Allows States to Set Own Rules

    An appeals court upheld the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality on Tuesday, but carved out an exception that allows states to set their own rules. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that the FCC has the discretion under the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to deregulate internet service. The FCC voted 3-2 in [...]

  • TiVo Edge

    TiVo Announces New Edge DVR, TiVo Plus Service

    As widely expected, TiVo unveiled a new version of its DVR dubbed TiVo Edge Tuesday. The company also announced a new ad-supported streaming service called TiVo Plus that will be exclusive to users of the company’s devices. The new TiVo Edge combines 4K Dolby Vision HDR video playback capabilities with Dolby Atmos sound, and can [...]

  • Viacom-Owned Streamer Pluto TV Launches ‘Degrassi’

    Viacom-Owned Streamer Pluto TV Launches ‘Degrassi’ Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom’s streamer, Pluto TV, has launched a dedicated “Degrassi” channel on its ad-supported streaming platform. The pop-up channel will be programmed with “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and installments of the later “Degrassi” series. The channel is available on Pluto TV in the U.S. and U.K., offering hundreds of episodes from the teen drama series, which [...]

  • Pandora logo

    Pandora Revamps Mobile App With New Discovery Section, Customizable Stations

    Pandora is unveiling a major refresh to its mobile app that puts a bigger emphasis on discovery, while also giving users an easy way to fine-tune their favorite stations. The new app is launching for both iOS and Android devices, and will be available to all mobile users in the coming weeks. The revamp of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad