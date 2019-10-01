Parrot Analytics Taps Reddit, BuzzFeed Alum Stephanie Allen to Head Brands and Media Partnerships

Parrot Analytics, an analytics company focusing on TV show global demand data and analysis, named Stephanie Allen to the newly created position of partnerships director, brands and media.

Allen is based in the company’s L.A. headquarters and reports to Courtney Williams, head of partnerships.

Allen most recently was with Reddit, where she was strategy lead and a senior partnerships executive. Prior to joining Reddit in 2017, she was brand strategy director at BuzzFeed and before that was sales manager for brand partnerships at Tumblr. In addition, she worked at Facebook in sales and product marketing partnerships and at Google as an account executive and in product marketing.

In her new role at Parrot Analytics, Allen will be tasked with working with advertising and media buying agencies, global consumer brands and the advertising and marketing divisions of entertainment companies to apply the company’s data sets to their businesses.

“Using Parrot Analytics’ vast data sets and innovative new metrics, Stephanie will quantify the attention economy for brands, advertisers and marketers looking for the most valuable content properties to associate with, regardless of the medium,” Williams said in announcing her hire.

Parrot Analytics says it currently tracks more than 1.5 billion daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages drawn from social media platforms, blogs, piracy networks and other sources.