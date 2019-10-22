×
Parker Posey Stars in ‘Haunted,’ First Podcast From Dick Wolf and Endeavor Audio (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Parker Posey will star in prison-break thriller “Hunted,” the first podcast from Endeavor Audio and Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment.

Posey (“Dazed and Confused,” “Scream 3,” “Superman Returns”) will star in the scripted podcast series alongside Brandon Scott (“13 Reasons Why,” “Dead to Me,” “Grey’s Anatomy”).

In the eight-episode show, U.S. Deputy Marshal Emily Barnes (Posey) is called in to track down four convicts who have escaped from a maximum-security prison, with the assistance of her partner, Anthony Morra (Scott). The search evolves into one of the most treacherous and violent manhunts in American history.

“Hunted” is the first in a slate of audio fiction series to be produced by Wolf Entertainment, headed by prolific TV producer Dick Wolf, in partnership with Endeavor Audio. Wolf, creator of long-running “Law & Order” franchise and other hit shows, inked a deal with Endeavor last year when the talent agency and media company announced the Endeavor Audio business unit.

The first two episodes of “Hunted” premiere Nov. 12 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly, with the final two dropping on Dec. 17.

Endeavor Audio, led by general manager Moses Soyoola, handles content development, financing, production, distribution, marketing and monetization for audio programming — aiming to cash in on the surge in podcasting.

The studio’s productions have included “Blackout,” a scripted apocalyptic thriller produced by QCode and Rami Malek (who also starred in the series); “The Bellas Podcast,” a weekly lifestyle chat show hosted by WWE personalities The Bella Twins; “Freaknik,” a podcast about Atlanta’s infamous spring break, part of a larger content partnership with Mass Appeal that also includes hip-hop podcast show “Drink Champs”; and the re-launch of rap podcast “Juan Ep,” hosted by Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds.

