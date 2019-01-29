Pandora Shareholders Approve Sirius XM Takeover, Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Out

After Pandora Media’s stockholders approved Sirius XM’s proposed $3.5 billion takeover, Pandora CEO Roger Lynch is out.

With the deal approved, Pandora CEO Roger Lynch will be exiting, the company announced after the shareholder vote Tuesday. Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer will lead Pandora and Sirius XM as a combined company. Lynch was named CEO in September 2017 after heading Dish Network’s Sling TV.

In addition to Lynch’s departure, other senior Pandora execs will be exiting as well, including general counsel Steve Bene, CFO Naveen Chopra, and chief human resources officer Kristen Robinson.

Sirius XM’s acquisition of Pandora, first announced in September, is expected to “close shortly” subject to customary closing conditions, according to Pandora.

Under the proposed deal, each share of Pandora common stock will be converted into 1.44 newly issued shares of Sirius XM common stock. Sirius XM common stock will continue to trade under the existing ticker symbol “SIRI” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, while Pandora is expected to be delisted.

At the special meeting of Pandora stockholders, holders of approximately 75% of the outstanding voting power of Pandora voting securities were voted, with approximately 97% of the votes cast in favor of the transaction.