×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Overwatch League’s Grand Finals Grows 16% in Average Viewers From Last Year

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Overwatch League Grand Finals
CREDIT: Ben Pursell for Blizzard Entertainment

Activision Blizzard released the viewership numbers on Overwatch League’s season capstone event, the 2019 Grand Finals, on Thursday, showing an increase on its inaugural season.

The league uses average minute viewers (AMA) in its measurements, which counts viewers by how many minutes they watch the broadcast. Using this AMA metric, Grand Finals drew 1.12 million average viewers, up 16% from last year. This counts viewers on digital platforms such as Twitch, as well as the ABC broadcast.

The season altogether was up 11% in viewership for the 18-34 demographic, and during a conference call with journalists on Thursday, Activision Blizzard chief marketing officer Daniel Cherry touted the fact that OWL was the only major sports league to show a rise in the demo this year. “Two years [after OWL launched], we’re in conversations comparable to the biggest sports leagues in the world,” he said.

Cherry and Blizzard Entertainment strategy and analysts lead Kasra Jafroodi also addressed concerns about viewership numbers being goosed by Twitch embeds on various websites. Jafroodi said while the embeds impact certain metrics, like uniques and views, it has a minimal effect on the AMA measurement in particular. “The reason we use AMA is because it can’t be driven up by embedding,” he said.

“One of the things that’s important to us is that we want to have a pure viewership metric,” added Cherry. “We want to count every fan who watched and did so credibly.”

The past weekend’s Grand Finals saw the San Francisco Shock and Vancouver Titans go head to head, with the Shock proving decidedly victorious in a 4-0 sweep. Zedd served as the event’s headlining performer at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and was joined by Kehlani for a surprise performance during the pre-show.

Next season will see OWL moving from the Blizzard Arena to a home-and-away format. Pete Vlastelica, president and CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports and commissioner of OWL, told Variety in an interview last week that the format “unlocks what we think is special about this league.” “It can’t be the Overwatch League without being in home markets,” he said.

More Gaming

  • Overwatch League Grand Finals

    Overwatch League's Grand Finals Grows 16% in Average Viewers From Last Year

    Activision Blizzard released the viewership numbers on Overwatch League’s season capstone event, the 2019 Grand Finals, on Thursday, showing an increase on its inaugural season. The league uses average minute viewers (AMA) in its measurements, which counts viewers by how many minutes they watch the broadcast. Using this AMA metric, Grand Finals drew 1.12 million [...]

  • Twitch Insomnia channel

    Twitch's Latest Music Channel Wants to Put Gamers to Sleep

    Twitch has teamed up with Berlin-based generative music startup Endel for a new channel that aims to lull gamers and other Twitch viewers to sleep. Endel’s new “Insomnia” Twitch channel plays 24 hours of music specifically designed to improve the sleep of its listeners. “Sleep is universally important and everyone is not having enough of [...]

  • Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP

    Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP It Can Take to Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Goldfinch is reaching out to games developers and wants to find 10  projects that it can adapt for film and TV. Specifically, it wants to find projects created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine platform. U.K.-based film and TV finance and production business Goldfinch has set out its submission policies for developers who have until end-Oct. [...]

  • PlayStation Now

    Sony Chops PlayStation Now Monthly Price by 50% Amid Rising Streaming Competition

    Facing new competition for consumers’ entertainment spending, Sony is slashing the price of the PlayStation Now game-subscription service — with the monthly tier now starting at $9.99, down from $19.99 previously. Sony Interactive Entertainment also said PlayStation Now will add new limited-time blockbuster titles including “Grand Theft Auto V” and “God of War” to its [...]

  • PUBG-Mobile-The-Walking-Dead

    PUBG Mobile Adding 'Walking Dead' Characters, Weapons and Vehicles

    Starting tomorrow, PUBG Mobile players can take on the form of key characters from “The Walking Dead” and use weapons and vehicles featured in AMC’s long-running zombie apocalypse series. Beginning Oct. 1 and into early 2020, PUBG Mobile players can opt to traverse the battlefield as familiar heroes — or legendary villain Negan — from [...]

  • "Overwatch League Pete Vlastelica"

    Overwatch League's Commissioner on Grand Finals and the Big Changes for Season 3

    The next season of the Overwatch League is going to look a lot different. After this weekend’s big Grand Finals event in Philadelphia, the league will look to Season 3, which will fully adopt a home-and-away format, the first e-sports league to do so. Each of the 20 teams will host at least two homestands [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad