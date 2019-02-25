×
Oscars Social Buzz: Lady Gaga Steals the Show

Lady Gaga Oscars 2019
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/BEI/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga struck the biggest chord with Oscars viewers Sunday night, capturing the lion’s share of chatter related to the 91st Academy Awards on social media.

Gaga’s first Oscar win — for the song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” which she performed with Bradley Cooper on the ABC telecast — gave her three of the evening’s five top moments on Facebook and made her the most-tweeted-about celeb, according to the companies.

Per Facebook, the five most talked-about Oscar moments on Feb. 24 were: “Green Book” winning best picture, followed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate performance of “Shallow.” Next was Rami Malek’s best-actor win for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” followed by Gaga’s acceptance speech for “Shallow” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” winning foreign language film.

On Twitter, the most-tweeted moments were similar: “Green Book” took the No. 1 spot, followed by “Shallow” winning original song, Malek’s win, Gaga-Cooper’s performance, and Olivia Colman snagging the best actress trophy for “The Favourite.”

Lady Gaga was the most tweeted-about celebrity of the night, followed by Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Alfonso Cuarón and Spike Lee. Gaga’s star shone brightly as ABC’s Oscars broadcast went hostless, after Kevin Hart’s controversial exit.

Spike Lee, whose “BlackKklansman” won the Oscar for adapted screenplay, generated the most controversy of the night after he angrily tried to leave the auditorium after “Green Book” picked up the best-picture Oscar and delivering an acceptance speech that drew a Monday-morning response on Twitter from Donald Trump.

Celebs tweeting huzzahs to Lady Gaga for her Oscars win and performance with Cooper included “Shallow” co-writer Mark Ronson:

On the red carpet, top five most talked-about Oscars fashion looks on Facebook were: Billy Porter wearing a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress; Jason Momoa’s pink velvet tux and matching scrunchie; Jennifer Lopez’s mirror-mosaic gown; Lady Gaga’s 128-carat Tiffany diamond necklace; and Spike Lee’s custom metallic-gold Jordan 3 sneakers.

On Twitter, Gaga garnered the most activity from the red carpet, but she didn’t herself take to social media over Oscars weekend. The most-retweeted celebrity tweet from this year’s Oscars was from Porter, star of FX’s “Pose,” showing off his billowing black dress:

