‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $5.71 million through Sunday for 997 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia Pictures prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as “SportsCenter,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “America’s Got Talent.”
Just behind “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which saw 1,045 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.81 million.
TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “The Lion King” (EMV: $4.63 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” ($4.49 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Art of Racing in the Rain” ($3.99 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (119) in the ranking, getting 19% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
