‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures/ANDREW COOPER

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $5.71 million through Sunday for 997 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia Pictures prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as “SportsCenter,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Just behind “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which saw 1,045 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.81 million. 

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “The Lion King” (EMV: $4.63 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” ($4.49 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Art of Racing in the Rain” ($3.99 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (119) in the ranking, getting 19% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.71M – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Impressions: 383,196,687
Attention Score: 94.20
Attention Index: 119
National Airings: 997
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.44M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 03/20/19

$4.81M – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Impressions: 262,375,387
Attention Score: 92.85
Attention Index: 100
National Airings: 1,045
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, USA Network
Creative Versions: 37
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.35M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 02/01/19

$4.63M – The Lion King

Impressions: 393,006,517
Attention Score: 92.54
Attention Index: 96
National Airings: 1,155
Networks: 46
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 51
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.71M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 11/22/18

$4.49M – Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Impressions: 229,753,885
Attention Score: 91.08
Attention Index: 81
National Airings: 1,003
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: Nick, Univision
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.95M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 03/23/19

$3.99M – The Art of Racing in the Rain

Impressions: 313,127,243
Attention Score: 92.32
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 1,239
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: HGTV, BRAVO
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.53M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/12/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 07/15/2019 and 07/21/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

