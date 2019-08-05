×

Omnia Media Acquires Comedy Video and Podcast Startup Wisecrack (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wisecrack logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wisecrack

Blue Ant Media subsidiary Omnia Media has acquired Wisecrack, the digital video and podcasting company behind such shows as “Thug Notes,” and “The Philosophy of Everything,” as well as the “Rick and Morty” podcast “The Squanch.”

Wisecrack will continue to operate as its own brand following the transaction, which has all of the company’s staff joining Omnia Media. Financial details of the transaction weren’t disclosed by the 2 companies.

Wisecrack has amassed over 500 million video views since its launch in 2014; the company has some 4 million subscribers and listeners for its shows and podcasts. Wisecrack CEO Jacob Salamon told Variety during an interview last week that the acquisition would allow his team to more easily expand to other platforms. “We were exclusively a YouTube channel,” he said of Wisecrack’s video efforts.

With Omnia Media’s help, Wisecrack is now looking at launching shows on Snapchat and other platforms — something that simply wasn’t in the cards before. “It’s night and day,” Salamon said about the effects of the acquisition.

Omnia Media generates some 2 billion video views per month across its portfolio, which include the popular animated video brand “Arcade Cloud” and other gamer-centric channels. Omnia Media general manager Greg Kampanis said that his company used to primarily focus on YouTube as well. These days, it also distributes videos via Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and smart TVs. “Gaming content travels well,” he said.

That diversification not only helped the company to grow its revenue, as well as its production budgets. It also secured Omnia’s business against some of the pressure other media brands have been facing, Kampanis argued. “We don’t need to be quite as worried about the algorithm on any one platform.”

Speaking of business models: One of the reasons that Omnia Media acquired Wisecrack was that the latter had been operating in the black, according to Kampanis. “Our model is to run these brands profitably.”

More Digital

  • Wisecrack logo

    Omnia Media Acquires Comedy Video and Podcast Startup Wisecrack (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blue Ant Media subsidiary Omnia Media has acquired Wisecrack, the digital video and podcasting company behind such shows as “Thug Notes,” and “The Philosophy of Everything,” as well as the “Rick and Morty” podcast “The Squanch.” Wisecrack will continue to operate as its own brand following the transaction, which has all of the company’s staff [...]

  • Spotify

    AT&T Adds Spotify Premium as Free Option on Priciest Wireless Tier

    Spotify, looking for a new avenue of subscriber growth, is teaming with AT&T on bundling and promotional offers for the wireless carrier’s customers. Starting Tuesday (Aug. 6), customers of AT&T’s Unlimited &More Premium plan — its most expensive tier — can select a Spotify Premium subscription from among seven premium entertainment options, for no extra [...]

  • tubi billboards

    Tubi Launches Marketing Campaign in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit

    Free streaming service Tubi is launching a marketing campaign with billboards in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit, the company announced Monday. The campaign also includes a digital advertising as well as ad spots on TV and in cabs. Many of the slogans used in the campaign poke fun at Netflix and Hulu as [...]

  • Cloudflare logo

    Cloudflare Terminates 8Chan Account Following El Paso Domestic Terror Attack

    Cloudflare, a company that provides security and performance services for some of the world’s most popular websites, will stop providing these services for the controversial message board 8chan, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince announced in a blog post Sunday evening. The step comes after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, whose perpetrator had announced the [...]

  • Tyler "Ninja" Blevins poses for a

    Ninja Already Big Boon for Microsoft's Mixer

    It’s only been a day since popular video game live streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins announced that he was switching from Amazon’s Twitch to Microsoft’s Mixer platform, but Mixer is already benefitting handsomely from its famous new user. The Mixer app is currently ranking 3rd in Apple’s App Store charts for free apps, surpassing apps like [...]

  • Nintendo Tencent partnership

    Nintendo Is Bringing the Switch to China, With Tencent's Help

    Nearly 3 years after first unveiling the Switch, Nintendo is finally bringing its wildly popular game console to China. The game company is getting some help from Tencent, which will operate a localized version of the Switch’s online shop that will work with its WePay electronic payment service. Tencent will also localize some of Nintendo’s [...]

  • La Casa De Papel Part 3

    Netflix’s ‘La Casa de Papel’ - ‘Money Heist’ - Part 3 Smashes Records

    MADRID  — In the second all-time record-breaking global bow for Netflix this July, Alex Pina’s Spanish-language “La Casa de Papel” – “Money Heist” – Part 3 was watched by 34,355,956 Netflix household accounts over its first seven days after a July 19 global launch, Netflix confirmed to Variety on Thursday. That’s the best first-week global [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad