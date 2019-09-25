Oculus Quest Gets Hand Tracking, Rift / PC Compatibility

CEO Mark Zuckerberg used the company’s Oculus Connect developer conference in San Jose Wednesday to announce 2 major updates for the company’s Oculus Quest VR headset: The all-in-one device will support had tracking starting in 2020, Zuckerberg said.

Oculus showed off the new feature in a video posted on social media:

In addition, Quest owners will also be able to run games and apps designed for PC-based Oculus Rift headsets soon. To do this, consumers will have to connect their Quest headsets to gaming PCs with a USB cable. The update, dubbed Oculus Link, will come to Quest headsets in November.

In addition to these hardware updates, Zuckerberg also announced a major new software initiative for Oculus VR. The company is building its own social VR world, dubbed Horizon, that will let people meet with others, and build their own spaces — something that sounds very similar to virtual worlds like Sansar. “We built Horizon to be a welcoming and inclusive experience from day one,” Zuckerberg said.

Developing.