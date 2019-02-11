Oculus Quest Controller Passes FCC

is getting ready to launch its Oculus Quest virtual reality (VR) headset soon, if a duo of new FCC filings is any indication. Two filings for the headset’s touch controllers passed the FCC on Monday, roughly 45 days after the headset itself made an appearance in a similar regulatory filing.

announced at its Oculus Connect developer conference in September that it would release the Oculus Quest headset in early 2019. The device is a so-called all-in-one VR headset, meaning that it won’t require a PC or phone to power VR experiences.

The Quest is one of the first such all-in-one headsets to support positional tracking, which allows users to lean into a VR experience, as opposed to just look around at a 360-sphere. Demos shown at Oculus Connect included a Wii Sports-like tennis game, a popular VR shooter ported from the company’s high-end Oculus Rift headset, and more.

Oculus Quest is going to sell for $399 when it becomes available this spring. Separately, Facebook is reportedly working on a revamped version of its Oculus Rift headset, which could ditch the current tracking hardware for an inside-out tracking solution similar to that shown off with the Quest.