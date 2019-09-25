Fandangonow to Bring Video Rentals, Purchases to Oculus Go, Quest VR Headsets

Fandango’s transactional video store FandangoNow is going live on Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets: FandangoNow went live on Oculus Go and Quest VR headsets Wednesday in conjunction with Facebook’s Oculus Connect developer conference.

FandangoNow is offering Oculus users access to over 90,000 movies and TV show episodes from all major studios on a transactional basis. In addition to the titles available on other platforms, the VR app will also have hundreds of 3-D titles, including the theatrical 3-D version of “Spiderman: Far From Home.”

“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to deliver high-quality entertainment to movie and TV fans on pioneering platforms,” said Fandango president Paul Yanover in a news release. “Our new initiative with Oculus will give fans a new and exciting way to explore, discover and truly immerse themselves in the movies, bringing them to new cinematic worlds they’ve never visited before.”

“We know how much people love experiencing media in VR,” added Oculus head of media Colum Slevin. “The immersive nature of VR along with the extensive catalog of 3D and traditional films coming with FandangoNow is a winning combination.”

Oculus had been running its own transactional video store on its Go and Rift headsets in the past, but shut down the Rift version a year ago. It’s unclear whether the company will also pull the plug on its Oculus Go movie store with the launch of the FandangoNow store.

FandangoNow will be featured in a revamped Oculus TV app, which will become the main hub for media content on Oculus. In addition to helping to make media more discoverable, Facebook also wants to make it easier for creators to publish their content on VR headsets. To that end, Facebook is releasing a publisher backend that gives access to stats and more.