You Can Now Buy an Oculus Go VR Headset Pre-Loaded With Porn

CREDIT: Courtesy of Porn-in-a-Box

Adult publisher Badoink wants to make it easier for people to consume porn in virtual reality (VR): The company has started to sell Oculus Go VR headsets pre-loaded with adult content with a program it calls “Porn in a Box” (website not safe for work).

The X-rated Oculus Go headsets sell for $300, which is $100 more than what the base Oculus Go model costs at retail. For that surcharge, buyers get access to dozens of clips from the company’s BadoinkVR, BabeVR, VRCosplayX, and 18VR franchises.

Access to the videos is being offered with a pre-installed app that can be secured with a private PIN, and Badoink promises to frequently update the content made available to buyers. A spokesperson said the company is also working on a subscription option to make additional content available, but this feature won’t be included at launch.

Facebook’s Oculus has banned adult content from its app store, but the company hasn’t exactly made it hard for consumers to get access to this type of material. The Oculus Go headset comes with a built-in web browser that can be used to access all kinds of websites, including those selling adult content. What’s more, individual clips can easily be sideloaded to the device.

The adult industry has for some time embraced VR as the next money-maker. Early on, those efforts focused on cheap and accessible solutions like Google’s Cardboard viewers. At one point, a U.K. startup called Hologram also tried to sell its own dedicated VR porn headset — only to see Facebook release Oculus Go with a cheaper price tag soon after.

More recently, the industry has been focusing on Oculus Go as an affordable all-in-one device. “We expect it to serve as a major gateway to our content,” said BadoinkVR head of production Xavi Clos in an interview with Variety last year. “The Oculus Go is the perfect porn device.”

Facebook has thus far kept quiet on the subject. The Oculus terms of service tell consumers that they “may not use or promote sexually explicit, abusive or obscene content”, but a spokesperson told Variety last year that the company wasn’t looking to police content consumers wanted to consume in the privacy of their own homes. Whether Facebook is going to tolerate the reselling of the Oculus Go pre-loaded with porn remains to be seen.

