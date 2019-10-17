×

Nvidia Shield 2019 Model Leaks on Amazon

Janko Roettgers

Nvidia Shield leak
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The latest version of Nvidia’s Android TV streamer has found its way onto Amazon.com ahead of an official announcement. The new device features a more powerful processor as well as a new remote control.

Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest Nvidia Shield is being powered by a Tegra X1+ processor, according to the listing, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It was first spotted by Android TV Rumors Thursday morning.

The device comes with 3GB of RAM memory, but the listing does not specify the amount of internal storage.

It addition to more powerful innards, the service also ships with a resigned remote control — something that will be a relief for many existing Shield users looking to upgrade.

The current-generation remote features a touch tensor for volume control that has been criticised by many for being imprecise and not responsive enough. The revamped remote instead relies on traditional buttons for volume control. It also features a built-in IR blaster to control TVs, and a lost remote finder.

Amazon lists the new Shield under the Shield Pro moniker, with a retail price of $199.99. It is being released on October 28, according to the listing.

