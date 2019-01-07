Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 2060, 40 New Laptop Models

Nvidia unveiled its latest graphics card and a new line of laptop models during its CES keynote on Sunday.

The GeForce RTX 2060 costs $349 and promises new levels of performance and features previously available only in high-end gaming GPUs, Nvidia said. It contains Turing architecture and is reportedly 60% faster on current titles than its predecessor, the GTX 1060. It can reportedly run “Battlefield V” with ray tracing at 60 frames per second thanks, in part, to an upgraded core streaming multiprocessor, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of the GTX 1060. It also boosts gaming performance through a feature called Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Electronic Arts and DICE plan to release a “Battlefield V” patch incorporating DLSS support in the near future.

The RTX 2060 will be available worldwide starting on Jan. 15 in computers built by Acer, Alienware, Dell, Lenovo, and more. Custom GPUs, including factor-overclocked models, will also be available on Jan. 15 from manufacturers like ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, MSI, and more.

Additionally, more than 40 new GeForce RTX-powered laptop models will be available later this month, Nvidia announced on Sunday. People who buy a RTX 2080 laptop can get both “Battlefield V” and BioWare’s upcoming online RPG “Anthem” as part of a bundle deal for a limited time. Those who buy a GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2060 laptop can receive one of those two titles in a bundle instead.

Related CES 2019: Audi Demos In-Car VR Experience With Marvel 'Avengers' Game HyperX Unveils Audio Head-Tracking Headphones, Gaming Peripherals at CES

“Laptops are the fastest growing gaming platform — and just getting started,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, who introduced the lineup at CES. “The world’s top OEMs are using Turing to bring next-generation console performance to thin, sleek laptops that gamers can take anywhere. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide — an entire generation — are growing up gaming. I can’t wait for them to experience this new wave of laptops.”

The GeForce RTX-powered laptops will be available starting on Jan. 29. Pricing, configurations, and availability will vary depending on regions and partners, Nvidia said.