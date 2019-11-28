×
Simon Fuller’s Now United Launches New Member Search in Middle East, North Africa

Variety Staff

NOW UNITED
CREDIT: XIX Entertainment

Now United, the international pop group formed by “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller, has initiated a search for a new member the Middle East and North Africa. The group, comprised of 14 young artists, each from different countries, was founded with the mission of “supporting emerging music artists globally.”

Said Fuller: “Now United is all about incredible young talent coming together to share their passion for music and dance, and to represent their unique backgrounds in a positive spirit. The Middle East-North Africa region has such rich and diverse musical influences. We are looking forward to finding extraordinary talent who will represent the region on a global stage, whether they are from Riyadh, Amman, Beirut, Cairo, or anywhere else in this wonderful part of the world. Pepsi have always inspired and enabled my ambitions, so they are the perfect partner for this unprecedented search.”

Countries currently represented in Now United include India, Brazil, the UK, Mexico, Philippines, Finland, South Korea, Senegal, China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Canada and the United States. The group has following of 20 million fans worldwide.

The Pepsi-sponsored search follows the launch of the soda brand’s international “For the Love of It” campaign. Audition videos can be submitted to the Now United site after which Fuller and the group members will select candidates to attend a boot camp (slated for late January) from which one person will be invited to join Now United.

