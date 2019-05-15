×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nomadic to Open VR Center in Las Vegas

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nomadic

Bay Area-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic will open a new outpost in Las Vegas later this year: Nomadic’s second VR center will be part of Area 15, a new entertainment complex that will also house Meow Wolf’s second location outside of Santa Fe, N.M.

“To be paired with other ground-breaking activations is exactly why we chose Las Vegas as our next location and we know the residents and guests of this city will enjoy getting lost in these incredible adventures,” said Nomadic CEO Doug Griffin in a statement.

“Nomadic’s vision of being the leader for next generation, out-of-home, fully immersive VR entertainment fits perfectly with the curated collection of unique entertainment and retail businesses, artists and best-in-class live events that will find a home at AREA15,” added Area 15 CEO Winston Fisher.

Nomadic is one of a handful of startups bringing VR to malls and movie theaters with dedicated location-based experiences that allow consumers to freely explore dedicated stages equipped with doors, walls and other physical props. In Las Vegas, the company is set to occupy 6,000 square feet, which will house two stages.

Related

Nomadic opened its first commercial location in Orlando, Fla., last year. The company has been using the space to host multiple experiences based on the VR game “Arizona Sunshine,” and announced late last year that it would launch a “Mission Impossible” experience in collaboration with Vrwerx and Paramount.

With the addition of Nomadic’s VR location, Las Vegas is quickly becoming a hub for location-based immersive media. The Void launched its first VR center in the city a year ago, and both PlatformaVR and Zero Latency run their own location-based VR experiences in Vegas as well.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Digital

  • TodayTix - Brian Fenty

    TodayTix Banks $73 Million to Boost Theater and Arts Ticketing App

    TodayTix, a Broadway-born mobile ticketing start-up, is looking to expand into a bigger global media and transaction enterprise with a capital infusion of $73 million led by private-equity firm Great Hill Partners. The investment brings TodayTix’s total capital raised to over $100 million, according to CEO and co-founder Brian Fenty. Part of the new funding [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • Trump CNN

    White House Asks Users to Report Alleged Social Media Censorship

    Doubling down on the idea that conservative views are being censored on social media, the White House launched a web form Wednesday afternoon that asks users to report any actions taken against them on platforms like Facebook and Twitter because of their political views. “Social media platforms should advance freedom of speech,” the White House [...]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu Insiders Upbeat After Disney Takes the Reins

    Nearly all of Hulu’s 2,000-plus employees learned about Disney’s deal to take full control of their company on Tuesday the same time the rest of the world did — when the Mouse House and Comcast announced details of their agreement around 9 a.m. ET. Shortly after the official announcement, Hulu CEO Randy Freer sent an [...]

  • Fire TV Now Has 34 Million

    Amazon Touts 34 Million Fire TV Users, Topping Roku

    Amazon’s Fire TV platform has more active users than Roku’s smart TV platform, the e-commerce giant claimed Wednesday. Across all of its devices, Fire TV now has 34 million monthly active users, according to Amazon. That’s about 5 million more that Roku, which ended Q1 of 2019 with 29.1 million monthly active accounts. The company [...]

  • Solo A Star Wars Story BTS

    How Video-Game Engines Help Create Visual Effects on Movie Sets in Real Time

    Donald Glover was blown away. “This is the coolest thing I have ever done,” he could be heard muttering into a hot mic after he had put the Millennium Falcon into hyperdrive for the first time on the set of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” What impressed Glover so much was that the scene wasn’t [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad