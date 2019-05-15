Nomadic to Open VR Center in Las Vegas

Bay Area-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic will open a new outpost in Las Vegas later this year: Nomadic’s second VR center will be part of Area 15, a new entertainment complex that will also house Meow Wolf’s second location outside of Santa Fe, N.M.

“To be paired with other ground-breaking activations is exactly why we chose Las Vegas as our next location and we know the residents and guests of this city will enjoy getting lost in these incredible adventures,” said Nomadic CEO Doug Griffin in a statement.

“Nomadic’s vision of being the leader for next generation, out-of-home, fully immersive VR entertainment fits perfectly with the curated collection of unique entertainment and retail businesses, artists and best-in-class live events that will find a home at AREA15,” added Area 15 CEO Winston Fisher.

Nomadic is one of a handful of startups bringing VR to malls and movie theaters with dedicated location-based experiences that allow consumers to freely explore dedicated stages equipped with doors, walls and other physical props. In Las Vegas, the company is set to occupy 6,000 square feet, which will house two stages.

Nomadic opened its first commercial location in Orlando, Fla., last year. The company has been using the space to host multiple experiences based on the VR game “Arizona Sunshine,” and announced late last year that it would launch a “Mission Impossible” experience in collaboration with Vrwerx and Paramount.

With the addition of Nomadic’s VR location, Las Vegas is quickly becoming a hub for location-based immersive media. The Void launched its first VR center in the city a year ago, and both PlatformaVR and Zero Latency run their own location-based VR experiences in Vegas as well.