Nomadic Expands Abroad, Opens VR Center in Seoul

Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic is getting ready for an international expansion: The company will open its first VR center outside of the States in South Korea later this month.

The new location, housed in the CGV Gangbyeon multiplex in Seoul, is being opened in partnership with theater chain CGV and technology provider CJ 4DX. “We’re very excited to launch our first location in the region with these two partners,” said Nomadic CEO Doug Griffin in a statement. “The Asian market, with its advanced gaming culture, is well suited for our company’s growth.”

Nomadic is one of a handful of startups that is combining VR with elaborate stage setups, complete with working doors, moving platforms, and the occasional plank to balance over. The company opened its first permanent location in Florida last fall, and is set to open a second domestic location in Las Vegas in early 2020.

Once it opens later this month, the new Seoul location is going to host “Arizona Sunshine: Contagion Z,” a location-based version of the popular “Arizona Sunshine” zombie shooter VR game that can be played by up to 4 players at the same time. Nomadic announced late last year that it would launch a “Mission Impossible” experience in collaboration with Vrwerx and Paramount.

Griffin told Variety this week that the deal to open the Seoul location included a distribution agreement with 4DX, which may at some point be used for further expansion in South Korea. “We are exploring all options, but for now we are focusing on this initial location,” he said.