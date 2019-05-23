×
Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel Star in LGBTQ Fairy-Tale Podcast Series From Spotify’s Gimlet

Noah Galvin, Ari'el Stachel - Two Princes
CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (Galvin); Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (Stachel)

Noah Galvin and Ari’el Stachel play two rival royal heirs who end up falling in love in “The Two Princes,” a scripted podcast series from Gimlet Media.

The seven-episode series is a “modern retelling of a classic fairy tale” about the joys and woes of teenage romance, according to Gimlet. All episodes of “The Two Princes” will be available for free on Tuesday, June 4, on Spotify as well as Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

It’s one the first new shows launched by Gimlet Media since the Brooklyn-based podcast producer was acquired earlier this year by Spotify, as part of aiming to diversify its audio-entertainment mix beyond music. Other scripted series from Gimlet have included “Homecoming” (adapted by Amazon Studios in a series starring Julia Roberts), “The Horror of Dolores Roach” and “Sandra.”

In “The Two Princes,” Galvin (“The Real O’Neals,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Booksmart”) voices Prince Rupert, who sets out to break a curse looming over his kingdom for the last 18 years. But he isn’t prepared for the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the strikingly handsome Amir, played by Stachel (“The Band’s Visit,” “Billions”), a prince from a rival realm on a quest to save his own land from a similar threat. Forced to team up on a swashbuckling adventure together, the two heroes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms from destruction is following their hearts.

Alongside Galvin and Stachel, the cast of “The Two Princes” includes Christine Baranski (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight”), Shohreh Aghdashloo (“House of Sand and Fog,” “The Expanse”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”).

“The Two Princes” was written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell, who is Gimlet’s executive producer for scripted fiction. The podcast’s exclusive launch advertiser is the Farmer’s Dog, a dog-food start-up.

Pictured above: Noah Galvin (left), Ari’el Stachel

