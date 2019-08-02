×

Nintendo Is Bringing the Switch to China, With Tencent’s Help

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nintendo Tencent partnership
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nintendo

Nearly 3 years after first unveiling the Switch, Nintendo is finally bringing its wildly popular game console to China. The game company is getting some help from Tencent, which will operate a localized version of the Switch’s online shop that will work with its WePay electronic payment service.

Tencent will also localize some of Nintendo’s most popular first-party games, as well as some third-party titles. The partnership was officially announced at a joint press conference in Shanghai Friday, where it was also announced that Tencent’s cloud infrastructure will power Nintendo’s online services in China.

Tencent is said to help Nintendo with setting up a retail presence in the country, but it’s still unclear when Chinese consumers will actually be able to pick up a Switch in stores. The two companies didn’t share a launch date for the Switch in China yet, and there’s no word on pricing either.

Reuters first reported in April that Nintendo was looking to sell the Switch in China. However, entering that market will come with some extra challenges: China’s censors have been notoriously slow in reviewing video games, and at one point even took a 9-month break during which no new games were approved for sale.

Chinese regulators are looking to process around 3000 games this year, but are reportedly dealing with a backlog of over 7000 titles looking for approval.

 

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Tencent partnership

    Nintendo Is Bringing the Switch to China, With Tencent's Help

    Nearly 3 years after first unveiling the Switch, Nintendo is finally bringing its wildly popular game console to China. The game company is getting some help from Tencent, which will operate a localized version of the Switch’s online shop that will work with its WePay electronic payment service. Tencent will also localize some of Nintendo’s [...]

  • Ninja Moves From Twitch to Mixer

    Ninja Is Ditching Amazon's Twitch for Microsoft's Mixer

    Hugely popular video game live streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is switching platforms: Ninja announced in a tweet Thursday morning that he is moving to Mixer, the game live streaming platform operated by Microsoft. Blevins announced the move in a tweet that featured the video of a mock press conference: The next chapter,https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq pic.twitter.com/tljVgyM3bG — Ninja [...]

  • Alphabet - Google app

    Google Is Testing a $4.99 App Subscription Bundle

    Google has been testing a new app subscription bundle that gives users access to premium apps for one monthly price. Google Play Pass, as the subscription offering is being called, promises users “all play, no interruptions,” according to a promotional graphic unearthed by Android Police. A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company is currently testing [...]

  • Star Trek Discover Away Mission

    Sandbox VR to Launch "Star Trek" Location-Based Reality Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

    San Francisco-based virtual reality startup Sandbox VR has teamed up with CBS Interactive to launch a new “Star Trek” virtual reality (VR) experience this fall. “Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission” will allow up to 6 friends to enter the world of the series, complete with phasers and tricoders, and a holodeck to boot. The new [...]

  • EA-Apex-Legends-Season-2

    EA Tops Revenue Estimates for June Quarter, Sets ‘Apex Legends’ Esports Tournament

    Video-game giant Electronic Arts beat revenue forecasts for the June quarter, and although it didn’t release any new titles during the period the company talked up the strength of its current and upcoming slate of titles. Shares of EA rose 4.5% in after-hours trading on the results. For the quarter ended June 30, the company’s [...]

  • Apple Hires Valve VR Engineer, Xbox

    Apple Hires Former Valve VR Engineer, Xbox Co-Creator Nat Brown

    A few months after leaving Valve, Xbox co-creator Nat Brown has started a new position at Apple. Brown announced his new gig on Twitter Monday, writing: “I’m looking forward to continuing to work on my obsessions by focusing on all applications of graphics, and working with any of you using graphics on Apple platforms.” Brown [...]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Switch Sales Strong in Q2 as Operating Profit Drops 10%

    The House of Mario continues to power up sales: Nintendo sold 2.13 million Switch units in the June 2019 quarter, up 13% from the year-earlier period. To date, the Japanese video-game company has sold 36.87 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The sustained sales performance of the hybrid game system comes as it preps the September launch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad