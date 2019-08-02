×

Ninja Already Big Boon for Microsoft’s Mixer

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins poses for a portrait at Red Bull HQ in Santa Monica, CA, USA on 5 December, 2018. // Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool // AP-1XUMQM9U91W11 // Usage for editorial use only // Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information. //
CREDIT: Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s only been a day since popular video game live streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins announced that he was switching from Amazon’s Twitch to Microsoft’s Mixer platform, but Mixer is already benefitting handsomely from its famous new user.

The Mixer app is currently ranking 3rd in Apple’s App Store charts for free apps, surpassing apps like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Without gaming titles, Mixer even gets to claim the #1 spot.

Before Thursday’s announcement, Mixer was ranked 747th on the App Store, according to data shared by app analytics specialist Sensor Tower. On Google Play, Mixer has become the 12th-most-popular app.

Mixer app store ranking

“We estimate that the app was installed by 26,000 new users yesterday worldwide across the App Store and Google Play,” Sensor Tower’s head of mobile insights Randy Nelson told Variety. “This was an increase of +86% versus the previous day’s 14,000 new installs and +100% week-over-week from 13,000 on Thursday, Jul. 26.”

If the momentum continues, Mixer may gain 100,000 new iOS users in the U.S. alone this Friday, according to Nelson. This would represent a 2,400% increase from 4,000 one week ago.

On Twitch, Ninja had some 14 million followers, which helped him to generate $10 million in advertising, sponsorship and subscription revenues in 2018. At the time of writing, his Mixer follower-count had grown to around 317,000.

