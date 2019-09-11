×

NFL Launches ‘Game Day All-Access’ Series Exclusively on YouTube

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
NFL-YouTube-Game-Day-All-Access
CREDIT: Courtesy of NFL Media

The NFL has tapped YouTube as the exclusive distributor for its latest media project: a docu-series highlighting pivotal game-day moments of players and coaches both on and off the field.

Produced by NFL Films, the “NFL Game Day All-Access” original series will combine game footage, behind-the-scenes clips and wired sound to tell the game-day stories from players and coaches’ perspectives from the 2019 season. The 22-episode weekly show launches Wednesday (Sept. 11), streaming for free exclusively on the NFL’s YouTube channel.

Each 20-minute episode will focus on a different player or coach, following them over the course of the day. That starts with the trip to the stadium and warm-up drills, through to the game itself, and capped with postgame activity and the departure home. In addition to first-person sound and video, “NFL Game Day All-Access” will include audio from teammates, broadcast talent and others.

Related

The first episode of “NFL Game Day All-Access” features wired sound from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell. In addition, the episode features sideline sounds captured from five additional games, including the Sept. 8 Giants-Cowboys and Steelers-Patriots matchups on “Sunday Night Football.”

“This series will deliver our fans the best of these moments each week throughout the season,” NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a statement. “Our game’s most exciting and memorable moments take place on the field, but for players, each game starts well before kickoff and continues after the final whistle.”

The league’s new show “is the perfect complement to the already robust highlights offering available on the NFL’s YouTube channel and sports content on the platform broadly,” added Jon Cruz, YouTube’s head of sports, Americas.

The NFL launched its official YouTube channel in 2015 and currently has about 5 million subscribers. The channel’s content includes NFL original series, game previews, in-game highlights, postgame recaps and analysis from various NFL Media programming.

Watch the trailer for “NFL Game Day All-Access”:

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • NFL-YouTube-Game-Day-All-Access

    NFL Launches 'Game Day All-Access' Series Exclusively on YouTube

    The NFL has tapped YouTube as the exclusive distributor for its latest media project: a docu-series highlighting pivotal game-day moments of players and coaches both on and off the field. Produced by NFL Films, the “NFL Game Day All-Access” original series will combine game footage, behind-the-scenes clips and wired sound to tell the game-day stories [...]

  • Ad Astra

    ‘Ad Astra’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Ad Astra.” Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.42 million through [...]

  • Karan Johar

    Netflix Strikes Supply Deal With Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

    Netflix has entered into a long-term partnership with Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment to create a range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films, the companies announced Wednesday. Alongside Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, Johar is one of the directors on the previously announced Netflix anthology film [...]

  • Tom Brady

    Tom Brady Joins TikTok on Heels of NFL's Deal With Video Platform

    Tom Brady is now on TikTok: The New England Patriots QB, in his first post on the social-video service Tuesday, shared highlights from his Week 1 game day in which the Patriots trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers. His joining TikTok comes after the NFL last week announced a new multiyear pact with the service, owned by [...]

  • Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's

    Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's Weta Digital

    Technology entrepreneur Sean Parker has made a “significant” investment in Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital special effects company. Parker and Jackson made the announcement jointly. They did not disclose the size of Parker’s investment or the specific role he would play. “I’ve long admired Peter Jackson’s and Fran Walsh’s work, and the ground-breaking VFX and animation [...]

  • Apple iphone 11

    Apple Introduces $699 iPhone 11, Higher-End iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

    Apple unveiled three new iPhone models at its annual fall media event in Cupertino, Calif. Tuesday. These include the new iPhone 11, as well as two high-end models dubbed the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. The new iPhone 11 effectively replaces the iPhone XR, the company’s lower-priced phone from its 2018 line-up. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad