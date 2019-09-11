NFL Launches ‘Game Day All-Access’ Series Exclusively on YouTube

The NFL has tapped YouTube as the exclusive distributor for its latest media project: a docu-series highlighting pivotal game-day moments of players and coaches both on and off the field.

Produced by NFL Films, the “NFL Game Day All-Access” original series will combine game footage, behind-the-scenes clips and wired sound to tell the game-day stories from players and coaches’ perspectives from the 2019 season. The 22-episode weekly show launches Wednesday (Sept. 11), streaming for free exclusively on the NFL’s YouTube channel.

Each 20-minute episode will focus on a different player or coach, following them over the course of the day. That starts with the trip to the stadium and warm-up drills, through to the game itself, and capped with postgame activity and the departure home. In addition to first-person sound and video, “NFL Game Day All-Access” will include audio from teammates, broadcast talent and others.

The first episode of “NFL Game Day All-Access” features wired sound from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell. In addition, the episode features sideline sounds captured from five additional games, including the Sept. 8 Giants-Cowboys and Steelers-Patriots matchups on “Sunday Night Football.”

“This series will deliver our fans the best of these moments each week throughout the season,” NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a statement. “Our game’s most exciting and memorable moments take place on the field, but for players, each game starts well before kickoff and continues after the final whistle.”

The league’s new show “is the perfect complement to the already robust highlights offering available on the NFL’s YouTube channel and sports content on the platform broadly,” added Jon Cruz, YouTube’s head of sports, Americas.

The NFL launched its official YouTube channel in 2015 and currently has about 5 million subscribers. The channel’s content includes NFL original series, game previews, in-game highlights, postgame recaps and analysis from various NFL Media programming.

Watch the trailer for “NFL Game Day All-Access”: