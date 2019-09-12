×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NFL, Facebook Extend Content Partnership With Two-Year Pact

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to make a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in New OrleansSaints Football, New Orleans, USA - 09 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock

The NFL is pumping more gridiron video across Facebook under a renewed two-year deal.

The league first huddled with the social-media giant in 2017, launching recaps from all 256 regular-season games on Facebook Watch along with other content.

Under the pact, which extends through the 2020 season, the NFL will continue distributing recaps on Facebook Watch along with array of other original content including: video clips featuring NFL Media analysts, reporters and on-air personalities from signature studio shows; video versions of NFL-produced podcasts (aka “vodcasts”) including a weekly video version of “Around the NFL” with Greg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling.

The league’s expanded Facebook Watch lineup also will include archived content from the NFL Films vault featured across “NFL Throwback” as well as content for the NFL’s 100th anniversary celebrating the best teams, players and moments of the league’s history.

Related

In addition, the NFL will create Facebook Groups around content themes, sharing relevant video in those groups to spur conversation and connection. The league also plans to host a weekly Facebook Watch Party around game recaps throughout the regular season, letting fans watch and chat about the past week’s matchups in real-time.

“Facebook continues to be an important partner in accessing millions of highly engaged fans around the world,” Blake Stuchin, the NFL’s VP of digital media business development, said in a statement.

Facebook at one point wanted the real crown jewels from the NFL — rights to live-stream games — and may be in the running the next time they’re up. For the 2019 season, Amazon has the digital distribution deal for “Thursday Night Football” and is streaming Fox’s game telecasts on Prime Video and Twitch worldwide starting with the Sept. 26 Eagles-Packers game.

The NFL has content-distribution pacts with other digital players, including YouTube, where the league is exclusively running docu-series “Game Day All-Day Access” this season, as well as Twitter and Snapchat.

On Facebook, the NFL has over 17 million followers on its main page, while the “NFL Game Recaps” show page has 1.2 million. According to Facebook, more than 22 million people watched at least 1 minute of an NFL recap on the service in 2017 and 2018, with 28% of the views coming from outside the U.S. The number of unique viewers of the game recaps grew by 32% from 2017 to 2018.

Users will be able to access NFL content on Facebook via Facebook Watch on mobile apps across Apple iOS and Android, on desktop, laptop and on TV apps including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV (4th generation or newer), Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs (2015 or newer) and Microsoft Xbox One.

Pictured above: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Boat Rocker Media to Acquire Platform

    Boat Rocker Media Buys Platform One Media to Expand Scripted TV Operation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Boat Rocker Media has acquired Platform One Media, the TV production and sales arm launched two years ago with backing from Liberty Global and private equity giant TPG. Platform One CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh will become founder and chairman of Platform One, and she will also take on a leadership role at Toronto-based Boat Rocker. [...]

  • Carrie Coon arrives at the 24th

    Gimlet Fall 2019 Fiction Podcast Slate Includes Cyberthriller Starring Carrie Coon

    Spotify’s Gimlet podcast studio is launching three fiction series this fall: “Motherhacker,” a cyberthriller starring Carrie Coon, and returning seasons of macabre horror tale “The Horror of Dolores Roach” and LGBTQ fairy tale “The Two Princes.” “Motherhacker,” with all episodes to premiere Nov. 13, stars Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo,” “The Sinner”) as a single mom [...]

  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

    NFL, Facebook Extend Content Partnership With Two-Year Pact

    The NFL is pumping more gridiron video across Facebook under a renewed two-year deal. The league first huddled with the social-media giant in 2017, launching recaps from all 256 regular-season games on Facebook Watch along with other content. Under the pact, which extends through the 2020 season, the NFL will continue distributing recaps on Facebook [...]

  • Disney Plus - Full Lineup

    Disney Plus Goes Live in the Netherlands in Free Trial Run

    Consumers in the Netherlands became the first in the world to get their hands on Disney Plus when an early version of the hugely anticipated streaming service went live in the country Thursday in a free trial run. Disney is testing out the platform in the Netherlands, and the soft-launch version does not have the [...]

  • Impulse-Season-2-YouTube

    YouTube Drops Trailer for Doug Liman's 'Impulse' Season 2 (Watch)

    YouTube released the official trailer for the second season of “Impulse,” the thriller from executive producer Doug Liman, which returns to the service next month — when it will be available to watch for free with ads. The entire first season of “Impulse” is now to watch free on YouTube, and season 2 will premiere [...]

  • Palisades Village

    Hollywood Races for Commercial Real Estate Spaces

    There’s no room in Hollywood. Unprecedented low vacancy rates in the single digits equals a competitive race from soundstages to Class A creative office space from the Valley to the Pacific. “The occupancy around town is at 97%, an all-time record,” says Jones Lang LaSalle’s Carl Muhlstein, an international director with the real estate and [...]

  • Mr Mom - Vudu

    Walmart's Vudu Launches Family-Viewing Features, Premieres 'Mr. Mom' Reboot

    Vudu, Walmart’s video-streaming unit, is promising parents new tools to evaluate and control what their kids watch — including a way to skip scenes with sex, nudity or violence. The family-viewing features are launching alongside Vudu’s first original series, also aimed at family audiences: “Mr. Mom,” a reboot of the 1980s John Hughes comedy, produced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad