×

News Corp Is Developing Knewz, a News-Aggregation Service to Counter Google That Would Present Content Without ‘Bias’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Knews logo
CREDIT: via Knewz.com

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp is aiming to fight back against internet behemoths Google and Facebook — which the company has accused of profiting off its content — with “Knewz,” a news-aggregation app that it says would include a wide range of sources and be free from “bent or bias.”

The Knewz news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which is published by News Corp’s Dow Jones & Co. division.

There’s no launch date for Knewz but it could debut later in 2019. Earlier Thursday, a message on Knewz.com said, “This site is available to registered users only” and was updated later with a logo (pictured above) and signup form to let users register for beta access.

A News Corp rep confirmed the project but declined to provide details. “We are exploring this with the goal of recognizing and rewarding the provenance of journalism, and to drive traffic and data to publishers — including subscription sites — so their original work is respected,” spokesman Jim Kennedy said in a statement. He added, “We want people to see a wide spectrum of news and views, from local, niche and national sources, without bent or bias.”

Related

News Corp execs have long complained about Facebook and Google monetizing the media company’s content without any compensation. They were particularly unhappy with Google’s “first-click free” program for links from searches to paywall sites — like the Wall Street Journal — which the internet giant ended in 2017. Under the previous policy, if publishers opted out of first-click free, Google demoted their content in its search rankings. Google now gives publishers flexibility about how many articles per month they provide to non-subscribers from search results.

Meanwhile, last year News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch argued that Facebook should pay for news content. “If Facebook wants to recognize ‘trusted’ publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies,” he said in a statement from the company.

Knewz, according to the WSJ, will pull from sources including the Journal, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, as well as local papers, digital-news sites and magazine publishers. In the mix are conservative outlets like the Daily Wire, the Daily Caller and the Washington Examiner, as well as progressive sites such as Daily Kos and ThinkProgress, according to the Journal report. The story said NBC News would be included in Knewz but reps for the news org said they had no knowledge of the project and didn’t plan to participate.

Right-wing figures including Donald Trump have accused Google and Facebook of a supposed anti-conservative bias in how they surface news and information. The companies have denied that they treat sources differently based on political ideology. Trump even drafted an executive order seeking to put the FCC and FTC in charge of regulating social-media platforms to police alleged bias, but federal officials have expressed concerns about the constitutionality of the move, CNN reported.

News Corp has hired Noah Kotch to oversee the Knewz project, according to the Journal’s report. Kotch most recently was editor-in-chief of British tabloid the Daily Mail, quitting the post this past January after about six months, and was previously Fox News Channel’s head of digital and a producer at NBC News’ “Today.” Kotch also is the former editor of News Corp’s now-defunct conservative site Heat Street.

Knewz, which would be available as both a website and a mobile app, will link directly to publishers’ sites, per the Journal report. News Corp would not take a cut of ad revenue but the Knewz service would reportedly include ads.

The Knewz name (with a silent “k,” of course) elicited mild mockery as a klunky attempt by News Corp to come off as internet-kewl, with some observers comparing it to Tribune Publishing’s awkward rebrand to Tronc in 2016 before the company reverted to its original moniker last year. “Move over tronc. there’s a knewz kid in town,” New York Times report Sapna Maheshwari tweeted. The name of the service could change, and it’s possible News Corp could decide to scrap the project altogether.

News Corp filed for trademark protection on “Knewz” in December 2018, describing it in the filing as “providing an internet website portal featuring links to web sites of others in the field of current events.” Meanwhile, there’s also a long-running polka band called The Knewz that hails from Buffalo, N.Y.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Ann Sarnoff Warner Bros

    Ann Sarnoff Formally Takes Reins of Warner Bros. as CEO

    The Ann Sarnoff era at Warner Bros. has begun. Sarnoff formally took the reins as Warner Bros. chair-CEO on Thursday, two months after she was appointed to the post. Sarnoff told employees in a memo that she has been impressed by the company’s track record during the past year amid a period of upheaval for [...]

  • Martin Clunes - Manhunt

    YouTube TV Adds Subscription Options for AMC Networks' Acorn TV, UMC

    Google’s YouTube TV now offers two more add-on channels to subscribers, under an expanded pact with AMC Networks: British TV service Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which features a selection of black TV and film titles. Acorn TV’s add-on channel is now available via YouTube TV for $6 per month and UMC is [...]

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Apple Said to Prep Cheaper HomePod for 2020

    Apple is getting ready to introduce a cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker in 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is also working on a new version of its AirPod headphones for next year, according to Bloomberg. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The new version of the HomePod is said [...]

  • Eminem Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Copyright

    Eminem Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Massive Copyright Infringement

    Eight Mile Style, a publishing company that holds administration rights to Eminem’s early catalog, filed a major copyright infringement lawsuit against Spotify late Thursday, claiming that the streaming giant has no license to host about 250 of Eminem’s songs, while also taking aim at the Music Modernization Act, the federal law enacted last year to [...]

  • iQIYI headquarters building in Beijing

    China’s iQIYI in Talks for Indonesia Expansion

    Chinese streaming firm iQIYI is in negotiations to expand further into Southeast Asia through a venture with Indonesia’s Media Nusantara Citra. iQIYI announced its first step outside Chinese-majority territories in June, when it revealed a linkup in Malaysia with pay-TV leader Astro. It also operates in Taiwan. In April, the company said that it planned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad