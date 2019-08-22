News Corp Is Developing Knewz, a Service to Aggregate News Content Without ‘Bias’

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp is aiming to fight back against internet behemoths Facebook and Google — which the company has accused of profiting off its content — with “Knewz,” a news-aggregation app that it says would include a wide range of sources and be free from “bent or bias.”

The Knewz news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by News Corp’s Dow Jones & Co. division.

There’s no launch date for Knewz but it could debut later in 2019. A message on Knewz.com currently says, “This site is available to registered users only.”

A News Corp rep confirmed the project but declined to provide details. “We are exploring this with the goal of recognizing and rewarding the provenance of journalism, and to drive traffic and data to publishers — including subscription sites — so their original work is respected,” News Corp spokesman Jim Kennedy said in a statement. He added, “We want people to see a wide spectrum of news and views, from local, niche and national sources, without bent or bias.”

News Corp execs have long complained about Facebook and Google monetizing its content without any compensation. The company was particularly unhappy with Google’s “first-click free” program for paywall sites — like the Wall Street Journal — which the internet giant changed in 2017. Under the previous policy, if publishers opted-out of first-click free, their content was demoted in search rankings.

Meanwhile, last year News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch argued that Facebook should pay for news content. “If Facebook wants to recognize ‘trusted’ publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies,” he said in a statement from the company.

Knewz, according to the WSJ, will pull from sources including the Journal, the New York Times, the Washington Post and NBC News, as well as local papers, digital-news sites and magazine publishers. In the mix are conservative outlets like the Daily Wire, the Daily Caller and the Washington Examiner, as well as progressive sites such as Daily Kos and ThinkProgress, according to the Journal report.

Right-wing figures including Donald Trump have accused Google and Facebook of a supposed anti-conservative bias in the way they surface news and information. The companies have denied they treat sources differently based on political ideology.

News Corp has hired Noah Kotch to oversee the Knewz project, according to the Journal’s report. Kotch most recently was editor-in-chief of British tabloid The Daily Mail, quitting the post after l, and was previously with Fox News Channel NBC News’ “Today” who had once worked at News Corp,

Knewz, which would be available as both a website and a mobile app, will link directly to publishers’ sites, per the Journal report. News Corp would not take a cut of ad revenue but the Knewz service would reportedly include ads.