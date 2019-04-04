IAB’s NewFronts West to Return to L.A. in September 2019

Trade org IAB is bringing NewFronts back to Hollywood, setting the second annual Digital Content NewFronts West for Sept. 11-12, 2019, in L.A.

The two-day event, to be held at NeueHouse Hollywood, will feature presentations by digital-media publishers to pitch advertisers on their content offerings. Alongside the main-stage events, the 2019 NewFronts West will introduce a series of networking sessions for presenters to meet with West Coast buyers.

In addition, IAB again partnered with the Streamy Awards to present the winners of the Streamys Brand Awards on stage during NewFronts West.

In 2018, IAB cut the original New York series to one week — from the previous two-week run — and added the two-day L.A. event in October to cater to companies that wanted to reach West Coast marketers.

This year’s flagship NewFronts series in New York City will run April 29-May 3. Currently, the program features 16 presenting companies: Digitas, YouTube, Hulu, Verizon Media, BBC News, Condé Nast, Ellen Digital Network, MediaLink, Meredith, the New York Times, Studio71, Target, Twitter, Viacom, Vice Media, and Walmart’s Vudu. Disney was initially slated to present but has since dropped out.

To help develop the programming for and scope of the event, the IAB established a NewFronts West advisory board. Members include:

Anthony Batt, co-founder, WEVR

Scott Bishoff, VP of Digital Media, 20th Century Fox Films

Paul Bricault, managing partner, Amplify and venture partner, Greycroft Partners

David Freeman, co-head, digital packaging, CAA

Mac Hagel, EVP/managing director, Zenith USA

Tiffany Kirk, SVP, managing director, West Coast investments, Horizon Media

Alex Morrison, President, Grey West

Doug Neil, EVP, marketing, Universal Studios

Ritchie Mae Ordonez, head of media, Prime Video original series, Amazon

Luigi Picarazzi, founder and CEO, Digital Media Management

Shannon Pruitt, former CMO, The Honest Company

Nancy Yip Ramos, head of entertainment, Rufus Worldwide

Autumn White, EVP digital, managing partner, Horizon Media

“NewFronts West is where creativity meets marketplace, it is where connections are built between brands, agencies, creators, publishers, and key partners in the digital ecosystem,” said Anna Bager, the IAB’s EVP of industry initiatives.

Added said Doug Neil, EVP of marketing for Universal Studios: “As the L.A. media market continues to expand, we are looking forward to helping IAB build Newfronts West into a consistent forum to accelerate the digital media and advertising marketplace in a way that is tailored to the unique needs of the entertainment industry.”

The them of 2019 NewFronts West is “Relationships Matter. Take a Stand!” More info on the event is available at iab.com/events/2019-newfronts-west. IAB oversees the NewFronts and manages event logistics and marketing.