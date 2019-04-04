IAB’s NewFronts West to Return to L.A. in September 2019

Trade org IAB is bringing NewFronts back to Hollywood, setting the second annual Digital Content NewFronts West for Sept. 11-12, 2019, in L.A.
The two-day event, to be held at NeueHouse Hollywood, will feature presentations by digital-media publishers to pitch advertisers on their content offerings. Alongside the main-stage events, the 2019 NewFronts West will introduce a series of networking sessions for presenters to meet with West Coast buyers.
In addition, IAB again partnered with the Streamy Awards to present the winners of the Streamys Brand Awards on stage during NewFronts West.
In 2018, IAB cut the original New York series to one week — from the previous two-week run — and added the two-day L.A. event in October to cater to companies that wanted to reach West Coast marketers.
This year’s flagship NewFronts series in New York City will run April 29-May 3. Currently, the program features 16 presenting companies: Digitas, YouTube, Hulu, Verizon Media, BBC News, Condé Nast, Ellen Digital Network, MediaLink, Meredith, the New York Times, Studio71, Target, Twitter, Viacom, Vice Media, and Walmart’s Vudu. Disney was initially slated to present but has since dropped out.
To help develop the programming for and scope of the event, the IAB established a NewFronts West advisory board. Members include:
- Anthony Batt, co-founder, WEVR
- Scott Bishoff, VP of Digital Media, 20th Century Fox Films
- Paul Bricault, managing partner, Amplify and venture partner, Greycroft Partners
- David Freeman, co-head, digital packaging, CAA
- Mac Hagel, EVP/managing director, Zenith USA
- Tiffany Kirk, SVP, managing director, West Coast investments, Horizon Media
- Alex Morrison, President, Grey West
- Doug Neil, EVP, marketing, Universal Studios
- Ritchie Mae Ordonez, head of media, Prime Video original series, Amazon
- Luigi Picarazzi, founder and CEO, Digital Media Management
- Shannon Pruitt, former CMO, The Honest Company
- Nancy Yip Ramos, head of entertainment, Rufus Worldwide
- Autumn White, EVP digital, managing partner, Horizon Media
“NewFronts West is where creativity meets marketplace, it is where connections are built between brands, agencies, creators, publishers, and key partners in the digital ecosystem,” said Anna Bager, the IAB’s EVP of industry initiatives.
Added said Doug Neil, EVP of marketing for Universal Studios: “As the L.A. media market continues to expand, we are looking forward to helping IAB build Newfronts West into a consistent forum to accelerate the digital media and advertising marketplace in a way that is tailored to the unique needs of the entertainment industry.”
The them of 2019 NewFronts West is “Relationships Matter. Take a Stand!” More info on the event is available at iab.com/events/2019-newfronts-west. IAB oversees the NewFronts and manages event logistics and marketing.