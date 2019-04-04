You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IAB’s NewFronts West to Return to L.A. in September 2019

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
NewFronts-West-2019

Trade org IAB is bringing NewFronts back to Hollywood, setting the second annual Digital Content NewFronts West for Sept. 11-12, 2019, in L.A.

The two-day event, to be held at NeueHouse Hollywood, will feature presentations by digital-media publishers to pitch advertisers on their content offerings. Alongside the main-stage events, the 2019 NewFronts West will introduce a series of networking sessions for presenters to meet with West Coast buyers.

In addition, IAB again partnered with the Streamy Awards to present the winners of the Streamys Brand Awards on stage during NewFronts West.

In 2018, IAB cut the original New York series to one week — from the previous two-week run — and added the two-day L.A. event in October to cater to companies that wanted to reach West Coast marketers.

This year’s flagship NewFronts series in New York City will run April 29-May 3. Currently, the program features 16 presenting companies: Digitas, YouTube, Hulu, Verizon Media, BBC News, Condé Nast, Ellen Digital Network, MediaLink, Meredith, the New York Times, Studio71, Target, Twitter, Viacom, Vice Media, and Walmart’s Vudu. Disney was initially slated to present but has since dropped out.

Related

To help develop the programming for and scope of the event, the IAB established a NewFronts West advisory board. Members include:

  • Anthony Batt, co-founder, WEVR
  • Scott Bishoff, VP of Digital Media, 20th Century Fox Films
  • Paul Bricault, managing partner, Amplify and venture partner, Greycroft Partners
  • David Freeman, co-head, digital packaging, CAA
  • Mac Hagel, EVP/managing director, Zenith USA
  • Tiffany Kirk, SVP, managing director, West Coast investments, Horizon Media
  • Alex Morrison, President, Grey West
  • Doug Neil, EVP, marketing, Universal Studios
  • Ritchie Mae Ordonez, head of media, Prime Video original series, Amazon
  • Luigi Picarazzi, founder and CEO, Digital Media Management
  • Shannon Pruitt, former CMO, The Honest Company
  • Nancy Yip Ramos, head of entertainment, Rufus Worldwide
  • Autumn White, EVP digital, managing partner, Horizon Media

“NewFronts West is where creativity meets marketplace, it is where connections are built between brands, agencies, creators, publishers, and key partners in the digital ecosystem,” said Anna Bager, the IAB’s EVP of industry initiatives.

Added said Doug Neil, EVP of marketing for Universal Studios: “As the L.A. media market continues to expand, we are looking forward to helping IAB build Newfronts West into a consistent forum to accelerate the digital media and advertising marketplace in a way that is tailored to the unique needs of the entertainment industry.”

The them of 2019 NewFronts West is “Relationships Matter. Take a Stand!” More info on the event is available at iab.com/events/2019-newfronts-west. IAB oversees the NewFronts and manages event logistics and marketing.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Digital

  • HBO Now Available on Roku Channel

    HBO Now Available on Roku Channel, In Time for 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

    After a conspicuous absence, HBO is finally available on Roku’s Roku Channel, letting the connected-streaming platform offer subscriptions to the premium service for the first time. The pricing for HBO through The Roku Channel’s premium subscriptions, to be available starting Thursday (April 4), is the same as on other platforms: $14.99 per month, after a [...]

  • NewFronts-West-2019

    IAB's NewFronts West to Return to L.A. in September 2019

    Trade org IAB is bringing NewFronts back to Hollywood, setting the second annual Digital Content NewFronts West for Sept. 11-12, 2019, in L.A. The two-day event, to be held at NeueHouse Hollywood, will feature presentations by digital-media publishers to pitch advertisers on their content offerings. Alongside the main-stage events, the 2019 NewFronts West will introduce [...]

  • SiriusXM and Pandora Launch First Joint

    SiriusXM and Pandora Launch First Joint ‘Experience,’ Pandora Now

    SiriusXM and Pandora today introduced their first joint “listening experience” since the companies combined earlier this year, Pandora Now. According to the announcement, Pandora NOW “harnesses the combined strength of Pandora’s extensive listener data and SiriusXM’s curatorial expertise to create unique access to the most popular and fast-trending music right now.” The program features the [...]

  • Mark-Zuckerberg-George-Stephanopoulos

    Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Says 'We Need New Rules' Regulating Political Speech

    Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his call for governments to step in with new regulations governing internet platforms, saying in an ABC News interview that his company needs laws regulating political speech. “We need new rules,” Zuckerberg said. He was interviewed by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos at Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters. [...]

  • Roger Lynch Named Condé Nast CEO

    Condé Nast Names Ex-Pandora Chief Roger Lynch CEO

    Roger Lynch has been named Condé Nast’s first global CEO, with the former Pandora and Dish Network exec stepping into the role April 22. The media and publishing company announced Lynch’s appointment Thursday. Lynch will also join Condé Nast’s board of directors. He assumes the role after the company announced last fall that CEO Bob [...]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Changes Bylaws to Allow Shareholders to Nominate Board Members

    In a victory for Netflix’s shareholders on a key corporate-governance issue, the company’s board adopted a provision to let certain investors nominate new members of the board and have them included in its annual meeting proxy materials — something most Netflix stockholders have voted in favor of over the last several years. Netflix disclosed the [...]

  • iHeartMedia Files for Potential IPO

    iHeartMedia Files for Potential IPO

    As it nears the exit of a year-long bankruptcy reorganization, iHeartMedia filed paperwork laying the groundwork for an initial public offering — to raise money to pay off its debts. The radio broadcasting giant and podcast leader may decide to pursue an IPO, or execute a direct listing (as Spotify did in its unconventional IPO [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad