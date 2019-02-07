×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NewFronts 2019 New York One-Week Schedule Released

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
NewFronts 2019
CREDIT: Courtesy of IAB

Disney, YouTube, Hulu and Vice Media are returning for the ninth annual Digital Content NewFronts marketing event series in New York City this spring, which keeps the one-week format adopted last year.

Interactive Advertising Bureau, the trade group that runs the NewFronts, announced the NYC lineup, which will run Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 3. Currently, the program features 15 presenting companies, versus 16 last year and 35 in 2017.

In 2018, IAB cut the original New York series to one week — from the previous two-week run — and added a two-day L.A. event in October, in part to cater to companies that wanted to reach West Coast marketers. IAB is again planning to hold a NewFronts West event in Los Angeles in the fall of 2019, a rep for the trade group said.

Coming to the NewFronts in New York this year are the event’s co-founders — Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu and Verizon Media (formerly AOL and Yahoo) — as well as BBC News, Condé Nast, Disney Advertising Sales, Ellen Digital Network, Meredith, the New York Times, Studio71, Twitter, Viacom, Vice Media, and Walmart’s Vudu. In addition, IAB will host a new three-part NewFronts Insights Symposium at the end of the week.

Related

The IAB said it’s hoping to add more companies to fill out the schedule (although as it’s set, only slot open is May 2 at noon). On Wednesday, Group Nine Media, which includes Thrillist, NowThis, the Dodo and Seeker brands, said it would not return to the NewFronts this year after presenting in 2018 and 2017, opting for a multi-city marketing tour instead.

IAB oversees the NewFronts, in charge of event logistics and marketing. Each presenting company produces and manages its own independent, invitation-only production.

Unlike the TV industry’s upfronts — which are lavish presentations aimed at booking ad inventory ahead of the fall television season — digital-media players don’t have a finite bucket of advertising avails or a specific time of year when they launch new content.

Here’s the 2019 preliminary Digital Content NewFronts schedule:

Monday, 4/29 Tuesday, 4/30 Wednesday, 5/1 Thursday, 5/2 Friday, 5/3
Breakfast
(9-11 a.m.)		 The New York Times Disney Advertising Sales Hulu Meredith IAB NewFronts Insights Symposium

 
Lunch
(12-2 p.m.)		 BBC News Studio71 Vudu
Afternoon
(3-5 p.m.)		 Viacom Condé Nast Vice Digitas
Evening
(6-8 p.m.)		 Twitter Verizon Media Ellen Digital Network Google/YouTube

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Digital

  • Instagram-IGTV-previews-feed

    Instagram Tries to Boost IGTV Views With Previews in Users' Feeds

    Instagram is trying to get more people to watch longer-form video on IGTV: Starting Thursday, the app is adding IGTV previews that will appear in users’ primary feeds. Now, when users scroll through their Instagram feed, they’ll see when there’s a new video from someone they follow and will be able to preview the content [...]

  • NewFronts 2019

    NewFronts 2019 New York One-Week Schedule Released

    Disney, YouTube, Hulu and Vice Media are returning for the ninth annual Digital Content NewFronts marketing event series in New York City this spring, which keeps the one-week format adopted last year. Interactive Advertising Bureau, the trade group that runs the NewFronts, announced the NYC lineup, which will run Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 3. [...]

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Twitter Posts Strong Q4 Results, Stock Plunges on Weak Revenue Forecast

    Twitter beat Wall Street financial expectations for fourth-quarter 2018, but the company’s stock fell on a weak Q1 revenue outlook — and after Twitter said it’s going to stop reporting monthly user counts, in favor of “monetizable” daily active users. The social network’s Q4 revenue totaled $909 million, up 24% year-over-year, with video ads again [...]

  • Troy Carter photographed for Variety by

    Troy Carter Signs With UTA

    Music executive and entrepreneur Troy Carter has signed with UTA in all areas. The agency will assist Carter in developing “innovative ventures in verticals including film, TV and theater,” according to a Feb. 6 announcement. Carter most recently served as global head of creator services at Spotify. He also advises the Prince estate on matters concerning the [...]

  • Calm-meditation-app

    CAA Invests in Meditation-App Calm's $88 Million Funding Round

    CAA has bought a piece of serenity: The agency participated in the $88 million Series B round of investment in Calm, a fast-growing meditation app. The funding brings Calm to $116 million raised to date and values the company at $1 billion — making it a “unicorn” in Silicon Valley parlance. The funding round was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad