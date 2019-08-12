New York Post Is Launching a Page Six Weekly Gossip Podcast

The New York Post is the latest to climb aboard the podcast bandwagon — with plans to launch its first podcast, built around its well-known Page Six celebrity news and gossip franchise.

Slated to launch this fall, “Sources Say: A Page Six Podcast” will be a weekly show hosted by Page Six editors Maggie Coughlan and Ian Mohr. The Post said it has more podcasts in development. The publisher picked Cabana, AdLarge Media’s digital audio business unit, as its exclusive ad-sales partner.

The News Corp-owned tabloid’s announcement comes as the Post’s “Page Six TV” daily syndicated show is ending its run after two seasons. In Season 2, the show was co-hosted by Bevy Smith, Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister, and New York Post Page Six senior reporter Carlos Greer.

According to the Post, its digital properties garner 75 million unique monthly visitors, and a large portion of that is generated by the Page Six section.

With the new podcast, “Page Six fans can now hear insider gossip and news on our podcast straight from our editors,” Sean Giancola, CEO and publisher of the New York Post, said in a statement. He added, “Cabana’s demonstrated ability to generate revenue and help its content partners launch and grow podcasts made them the best choice for our ad sales partner.”

Coughlan, editorial director of PageSix.com and Page Six Style, joined the Post in 2014 and has worked as a consulting producer on “Page Six TV.” Page Six deputy editor Mohr has been with the paper since 2010, after stints at THR, Variety and Goldsmith-Thomas Prods., based at MGM in New York.

AdLarge Media’s advertising business spans 5,000 radio stations and 35 million unique listeners per month across digital audio platforms. Its Cabana division specializes in selling podcast ads, with a portfolio of more than 200 titles from New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc Magazine, Ashley Flowers’ “Crime Junkie” and networks Recorded History, Murder.ly, and Almighty Baller.