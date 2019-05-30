Netflix Set to Hike U.K. Streaming Rates as Much as 20%

Netflix is raising the prices of most streaming plans for U.K. subscribers. The rate hikes come after Netflix has implemented similar increases in the U.S. and parts of Latin America earlier this year.

For U.K. members, the monthly subscription rate for its Standard plans, which provides up to HD simultaneous streams per account, is rising from £7.99 to £8.99, up 12.5%, while the Premium plan (for up to four Ultra HD streams) is increasing 20%, from £9.99 to £11.99. Netflix’s Basic plan, which provides standard-definition streaming on one device, remains the same at £5.99.

The new price hikes take effect immediately for new subscribers in the United Kingdom and will roll out to existing users in the coming weeks, Netflix said Thursday.

“We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product,” a company rep said in a statement, pointing out that the pricing of the basic membership remains unchanged.

Netflix also noted that it has more than 50 productions set in the U.K. this year, including new seasons of dystopian sci-fi anthology series “Black Mirror,” offbeat comedy “Sex Education” and Ricky Gervais’ “After Life.”

According to a report released this week by British regulatory agency Ofcom, Netflix generated an estimated $875 million (£693 million) last year in the U.K. — more than the streaming services of the country’s five traditional broadcasters own streaming services combined.

Pictured above: Miley Cyrus in “Black Mirror” season 5, premiering June 5 on Netflix worldwide.