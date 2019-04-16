×
Netflix to Test Top 10 Lists of Most Popular Content

Ben Affleck-starring 'Triple Frontier' Has Been Watched by 52M Households in 4 Weeks

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is getting ready to reveal even more data about the performance movies and TV shows on its service: The company will begin to test Top 10 lists of the most popular content across multiple categories in the U.K. this quarter, executives revealed in their letter to shareholders Tuesday.

“For those who want to watch what others are watching, this may make choosing titles even easier,” they explained in the shareholder letter. “After a few months we’ll decide whether to end or expand the test.”

Netflix announced this new test as part of its earnings release for Q1 of 2019. During the quarter, the company added9.6 million new subscribers — more than ever before. Investors nonetheless sent the company’s stock price down due to a weaker-than anticipated Q2 forecast.

Executives also used the shareholder letter to once again selectively highlight the performance of some of its biggest titles. “The Umbrella Academy,” which premiered on Netflix on February 15, has been watched 45 million member households in the first 4 weeks following its release; “Triple Frontier,” a movie starring Ben Affleck that went live on Netflix on March 13, has been watched by over 52 million member households in its first four weeks on the service.

“The Highwaymen,” which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, is on track to being watched by over 40 million member households in its first month, according to Netflix. Netflix’s Fyre festival doc has been viewed by more than 20 million households in its first month, and the nature documentary series “Our Planet” is on track to attract over 25 million viewer households in its first month.

Developing.

