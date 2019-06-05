×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Is Nearing Subscriber Peak in the U.S., PwC Says

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix TV screen
CREDIT: Isopix/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix may not have much more room to grow in the United States — particularly as new rival streaming services from Disney and WarnerMedia are poised to hit the market, according to a new research report.

Netflix appears to be nearing its peak subscriber point in the U.S.,” the consulting firm said in its Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019–2023 report, released Wednesday.

In the first quarter of 2019, Netflix added a net 1.74 million streaming customers in the U.S., to reach 60.2 million paid subs. But with a price hike for all customers that it rolled out in the first half of the year, the company projected just 300,000 net adds in Q2. PwC noted that domestic subscribers accounted for just one in seven of Netflix’s new subscribers in Q1.

Netflix has consistently told Wall Street that it believes it can grow its streaming service to 60 million-90 million members in the U.S., so it’s now in that range. While it has considerable runway internationally — JP Morgan, for one, has projected that Netflix will top 200 million global paid subscribers by 2021 — it might be nearing its ceiling in the States.

Related

“The first-mover advantage in streaming video that Netflix has capitalized on to date continues to be eroded, as the industry begins to fragment, with more and more companies entering the market, from pay-TV heavyweights to specialized, niche players,” PwC said in the report.

Overall, U.S. subscription VOD revenue stood at $10 billion in 2018, projected to increase at a 12.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to $17.8 billion in 2023, according to PwC’s latest forecast. But the year-on-year rate of growth of SVOD revenue in the United States will decline markedly, more than halving from 19.1% in 2018 to 9.7% in 2023, as the world’s biggest market slows considerably as it moves towards maturity.

Against that backdrop, Netflix is about to see a new set of deep-pocketed rivals.

Disney Plus, priced at $7 per month — almost half of Netflix’s standard plan at $13 — is set to debut in the U.S. in November. The Disney streaming service will have one-fifth the content lineup of Netflix out of the gate but will feature higher-rated titles, including Star Wars movies and films from Disney, Marvel and Pixar. Disney Plus also will include “The Simpsons” and other TV shows, and a slate of original series.

WarnerMedia is gearing up its SVOD entrée with a beta launch in Q4, anchored around HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner programming. Comcast’s NBCUniversal is set to launch a streaming service in 2020 (free to pay-TV customers and for a free to others). Then there’s Apple, the biggest tech company in the world, which is shooting for a fall launch of Apple TV Plus, with originals from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Kumail Nanjiani and Oprah.

Netflix has downplayed the competitive threat posed by new entrants. “There’s a ton of competition out there and Disney and Apple add a little bit more, but frankly I doubt it it will be material, because again there’s already so many competitors for entertainment time,” CEO Reed Hastings said on the company’s Q1 earnings interview.

At the same time, Netflix is continuing to up the ante on content investments. In 2018 Netflix spent $8 billion on programming on a profit/loss basis. This year, Netflix is expected to plunk down around $13 billion to surpass Comcast’s NBCUniversal (pegged at $10 billion) as the biggest spender on content in the U.S. market, according to PwC’s report. Amazon is estimated to spend about $5 billion, while Hulu, now fully controlled by Disney, is set to spend about $3 billion.

Subscription VOD is growing faster than most sectors of media and entertainment, per PwC. In the U.S., internet advertising will see a CAGR of 8.4% over 2018-23 to $160.8 billion. Over the same time period, TV advertising is projected to be virtually flat — with a 0.3% CAGR (to $72.2 billion) — as is cinema, growing at a 0.8% CAGR (to $12.5 billion). Meanwhile, U.S. transactional VOD revenue hit $4.5 billion in 2018 and will increase at a 5.4% CAGR to $5.9 billion in 2023, PwC estimates.

PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019–2023 report, the 20th installment in its annual series, was compiled by partners and professionals in the firm’s entertainment and media practice.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Digital

  • Peter Bittenbender'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and

    Listen: How Mass Appeal Plans to Build on 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men' Momentum

    Mass Appeal is a hip-hop, culture-focused brand that was born in the 1990s as a New York-based fanzine-style magazine, but CEO Peter Bittenbender is adapting for the future. As choppy waters continue to batter the similarly situated Vice Media and other digital content endeavors in recent months, Bittenbender is looking toward diversification as a solution [...]

  • Amazon Re:Mars

    Amazon Wants to Make Alexa a Lot More Conversational

    Expect to have longer conversations with your smart speaker soon: Amazon revealed plans at its Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas Wednesday to give its Alexa smart assistant capabilities to carry on longer conversations, and help consumers with services across different providers. Alexa head scientist Rohit Prasad demonstrated the assistant’s new conversational capabilities, dubbed Alexa Conversations, [...]

  • Shari Cleary - BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Hires Comedy Central's Shari Cleary as SVP of Research

    BuzzFeed has recruited Shari Cleary, a Viacom veteran who most recently headed Comedy Central’s research team, as senior VP of research and insights. Cleary will oversee all of BuzzFeed’s advertising analytics and will lead the digital-media company’s efforts to establish accurate and standardized distributed, cross-platform measurement. She replaces Edwin Wong, who left BuzzFeed earlier this [...]

  • HBO-Chernobyl

    HBO's 'Chernobyl' Is Now the Top-Rated TV Show on IMDb

    “Chernobyl,” HBO’s gritty and horrifying retelling of the worst nuclear disaster in human history, has jumped to the No. 1 spot on IMDb’s all-time TV rankings just days after the limited series concluded. As of Tuesday, “Chernobyl” had a 9.7-star (out of 10) average rating from about 140,000 users on the Amazon-owned IMDb site. The [...]

  • Amazon consumer CEO Jeff Wilke

    How Amazon Recommends Movies on Prime Video

    Amazon worldwide consumer CEO Jeff Wilke gave attendees of the company’s Re:Mars conference a look behind the curtain of content recommendation for Prime Video Wednesday, explaining how the company improved its recommendation algorithms to become twice as good in recommending movies, TV shows and more. “Product discovery was heavily based on human curation and bestsellers [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Bans Supremacist Content, Including Neo-Nazi and Holocaust Denial Videos

    YouTube, after years of criticism, has finally decided to specifically ban videos that promote the idea that one group is superior to others. The new policy, announced Wednesday, includes a complete prohibition on neo-Nazi content, as well as conspiracy theories denying that certain violent events took place, like the Holocaust and the Sandy Hook school [...]

  • MODEL RELEASED Hand holding iPhone with

    Netflix Is Testing an Instagram-Like Feed of Photos and Videos

    Netflix has begun to test a new feed in its mobile app that aggregates trailers, photos and alerts for upcoming shows in an Instagram-like fashion. The feed, dubbed Extras, is being tested with a subset of Netflix’s audience, confirmed a spokesperson via email: “We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad