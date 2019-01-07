×
Netflix Stock Rises After Five Golden Globes Wins

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte

Netflix shares popped 5% in morning trading Monday, coming on the heels of the company taking home five Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The streamer took home Globes trophies in major categories for Alfonso Cuarón’s art-house-y film “Roma” and Chuck Lorre’s comedy “The Kominsky Method.”

The rise in Netflix’s stock exceeded a more modest uptick in the broader market. The boost comes after investors rallied behind the stock last Friday, when Netflix shares closed up 9.7% to $297.57 per share, helped by a bullish call from Goldman Sachs. The company’s shares, trading at nearly $313 apiece Monday at 11 a.m., are still well below their over-$400-per-share highs in 2018.

Last September, Netflix shares rose after the streamer won 23 Emmy Awards, gaining 4.9% on Sept. 18.

On Sunday night, Netflix won three Golden Globes for TV series and earned a best foreign film and a directing award for “Roma,” Cuarón’s black-and-white meditation on his childhood growing up in Mexico City. (“Roma” was ineligible for the top drama prize because the dialogue was virtually entirely in Spanish and Mixteco.)

In the TV categories, Netflix’s “Kominsky Method” won the best comedy prize and best actor in a TV comedy for Michael Douglas, while Richard Madden, star of Netflix’s British “Bodyguard” series, won a best actor in a TV drama prize.

In his acceptance speech, a stunned Lorre ended his thank-yous by saying “Netflix, Netflix, Netflix” — much to the delight of Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos, who was in the audience.

Backstage at the Golden GlobesCuarón defended Netflix’s model in challenging a journalist’s question about whether streaming services were contributing to the death of independent cinema.

Pictured above: Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma"

