Netflix Stock Falls After Verizon Announces Disney Plus One-Year Giveaway

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

The Netflix logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Los Gatos, USA
CREDIT: Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix investors, already skittish about the looming entry of Disney and Apple into the competitive streaming space, pushed the stock down as much as 3.5% in morning trading Tuesday. The drop came after Verizon announced a deal with Disney to offer Disney Plus for 12 months free to all unlimited wireless customers and new Fios broadband and 5G home wireless internet customers.

Verizon says it has about 50 million — and growing — U.S. wireless customers on unlimited plans who will be eligible to get Disney Plus free for one year.

In reporting mixed results for the third quarter last week, Netflix tried to downplay competitive pressure it expects from the launch of Disney Plus (Nov. 12) and Apple TV Plus (Nov. 1), saying in its letter to shareholders that the new services may cause “some modest headwind to our near-term growth.”

The company slightly undershot domestic subscriber growth targets for Q3, but the miss was not nearly as bad as the previous quarter. Netflix reported revenue up 31% year-over-year and touted a 16.5% increase in average revenue per customer (ARPU) for its U.S. streaming customer base.

For Q4, Netflix is forecasting 7.6 million global paid net adds, with 600,000 in the U.S. and 7.0 million for the international segment. Wall Street had been pegging Netflix to add as many as 9.3 million net new paid subscribers (2 million U.S., 7.3 million overseas), and some analysts suggested the streamer was low-balling expected subscriber growth given the new competitive set.

Last month, Netflix’s shares dipped after CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged that he saw “tough competition” coming from new entrants in the streaming wars. “While we’ve been competing with many people in the last decade, it’s a whole new world starting in November… between Apple launching and Disney launching, and of course Amazon’s ramping up,” Hastings said at a conference in Cambridge, England. (The “whole new world” comment was intended to be a cheeky reference to Disney’s “Aladdin.”)

On Monday, Netflix announced plans to raise another $2 billion through a debt offering, which would bring its long-term debt load to over $14 billion.

