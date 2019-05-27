×
Netflix Steps Up Middle East Production With Third Arabic Original ‘Paranormal’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

CREDIT: Courtesy Film Clinic

Netflix is stepping up production in the Middle East with its third and most ambitious Arabic original, titled “Paranormal,” with young Egyptian director Amr Salama (“Sheikh Jackson”) on board as director and showrunner.

“Paranormal,” which is based on bestselling Arabic horror books by late Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, is being jointly produced by Salama (pictured) and Egypt’s prominent indie producer Mohammed Hefzy, whose Film Clinic shingle is known internationally for churning out a stream of edgy top notch titles such as “Microphone,” “Sheikh Jackson” and “Yomeddine.”

The series, which is set in the 1960’s, marks the streaming giant’s first foray into a drama produced in Egypt which is historically the region’s production powerhouse. “Paranormal” will be “packed with mystery and suspense” according to promotional materials. It depicts the adventures of lead character Dr. Refaat Ismail, a hematologist who finds himself “faced with a series of supernatural events.”

“We are excited to continue our investment in Middle Eastern productions by adapting the highly acclaimed ‘Paranormal’ novels into a thrilling new series,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix’s VP of international originals in a statement. “We’re also pleased to collaborate with prominent producer Mohamed Hefzy and director Amr Salama whose creative vision we look forward to bringing to our global audience,” she added.

“I’m proud to be working with Netflix on bringing to life the ‘Paranormal’ series, which I hold dear to my heart,” said Hefzy who besides being a top Middle East producer serves as president of the revamped Cairo Film Festival.

“I’m also excited to be cooperating again with long time collaborator and friend, director Amr Salama,” Hefzy added. “Together with Netflix, we aim to present a show of international quality and that lives up to the promises and ambitions of Egyptian and Arabic drama.”

“Paranormal,” which is expected to shoot in Egypt, is the third Middle Eastern Netflix original series following “Jinn,” a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that was shot in Jordan and will drop on June 13, and “Al Rawabi School for Girls,” a Jordan-set high-school drama produced with a fully female Arab cast and crew, that was announced last April.

 

