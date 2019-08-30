What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2019

Labor Day is around the corner and following the start of the new month, Netflix will unveil a fresh slate of titles to binge. Revisit the terror in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” or keep up with the adventures of Princess Bean in “Disenchantment Part Two.” Additionally, “Good Boys” fans can re-watch “Superbad,” which hits the streaming service Sept. 1.
Netflix seems to be preparing for Halloween early with a solid list of horror and thriller titles joining the service next month. Along with “American Psycho,” “The Last Exorcism” and Season 3 of MTV’s “Scream” starring Willa Fitzgerald and Kiana Ledé will be available in September as well as new series “Serial Killer With Piers Morgan.”
Scroll through the list below:
Sept. 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Sept. 4
The World We Make
Sept. 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Sept. 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless: Season 9
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020
Sept. 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
Sept. 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
Sept. 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Sept. 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Sept. 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Sept. 18
Come and Find Me
Sept. 19
Océans
Sept. 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Sept. 21
Sarah’s Key
Sept. 23
Team Kaylie
Sept. 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Sept. 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Furie
Glitch: Season 3
Sept. 26
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
Sept. 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Sept. 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Also coming in September
“Vagabond” (Netflix original)