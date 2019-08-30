What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2019

Labor Day is around the corner and following the start of the new month, Netflix will unveil a fresh slate of titles to binge. Revisit the terror in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” or keep up with the adventures of Princess Bean in “Disenchantment Part Two.” Additionally, “Good Boys” fans can re-watch “Superbad,” which hits the streaming service Sept. 1.

Netflix seems to be preparing for Halloween early with a solid list of horror and thriller titles joining the service next month. Along with “American Psycho,” “The Last Exorcism” and Season 3 of MTV’s “Scream” starring Willa Fitzgerald and Kiana Ledé will be available in September as well as new series “Serial Killer With Piers Morgan.”

Scroll through the list below:

Sept. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Sept. 4

The World We Make

Sept. 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Article 15

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

Sept. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless: Season 9

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020

Sept. 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

Sept. 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

Sept. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Sept. 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Sept. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

Sept. 18

Come and Find Me

Sept. 19

Océans

Sept. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Sept. 21

Sarah’s Key

Sept. 23

Team Kaylie

Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Sept. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch: Season 3

Sept. 26

Explained: Season 2

The Grandmaster

Sept. 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

Sept. 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Also coming in September

“Vagabond” (Netflix original)