×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Q4 Preview: Price Hike Signals Strong Year-End Quarter

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
MODEL RELEASED Hand holding iPhone with Netflix App in the Apple App Store, video streaming service, app icon, iPhone, iOS, smartphone, display, GermanyVARIOUS
CREDIT: Valentin Wolf/imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix is feeling its oats with a price hike across all streaming plans: Coming just two days before it reports fourth-quarter 2018 results, the timing of the fee increases may indicate the company will report a big beat on Q4 expectations.

The streamer is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, Jan. 17, after market close. Wall Street analysts expects Netflix to report $4.21 billion in revenue and earnings per share of 24 cents for Q4 (in line with the company’s previous guidance of $4.20 billion in sales and EPS of 23 cents).

Netflix’s guidance was for U.S. net additions of 1.5 million paid streaming subscribers and 6.1 million international paid subs in Q4. Analysts had been expecting subscriber adds to be in line or slightly ahead of those numbers, but those estimates mostly came before news of the company’s biggest price hike ever — under which Netflix’s Standard plan with two HD streams rises 18%, to $12.99 per month, for customers in the U.S. and parts of Latin America.

Investors read the tea leaves on the higher pricing as evidence of Netflix’s growing subscriber momentum and pricing power, pushing the stock up 6.5% Tuesday (although shares are down slightly, by -0.8%, in midday trading Wednesday). “We view the read-through [on the price increase] as positive as it relates to the company’s confidence in the content slate and subscriber trajectory in 2019,” SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.

Related

That said, Wall Street is expecting Netflix to issue more cautious guidance for the first quarter of 2019, to reflect the headwinds that the price increases will likely put on subscriber growth.

But on balance, analysts were generally positive on the pricing move, as it’s expected to add around $1 billion in revenue for 2019 in the U.S. alone. That also moderated concerns about Netflix’s cash burn (and need to raise debt), per RBC Capital Markets’ Mark Mahaney. “We believe this [pricing] action has a high probability of success, further fueling the Netflix flywheel,” Mahaney wrote in a note. “The simple point here is that this price increase – if successfully implemented – can generate a material boost to NFLX’s profitability… and/or help cover its cash content costs,” which RBC estimates will come in at around $14 billion in 2019.

Apart from whatever the price increase means relative to Netflix’s Q4 results, analysts have been upbeat on what has historically been the company’s biggest quarter for customer gains. Several zeroed in on Netflix’s rare viewership-data disclosure that 45 million member accounts watched at least 70% of “Bird Box,” the dystopian/sci-fi thriller starring Sandra Bullock, in the first week. The claim that “Bird Box” was a huge hit was later backed up by Nielsen data.

“We think that the unusually high activity [for ‘Bird Box’] depressed churn, leading to upside to both domestic and international subscriber additions, and we think that our Q4 subscriber estimates may prove to be conservative,” Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a note Tuesday. However, the analyst — who is bearish on Netflix’s stock and believes the company is overvalued — also suggested the price hikes could depress Netflix’s domestic sub growth in 2019.

Netflix released a record-high 781 hours of original content on the U.S. in the fourth quarter, up 88% year over year, according to an analysis by Cowen & Co.’s John Blackledge. The “increasingly robust originals slate” has reinforced Netflix’s pole position in the living room: Per Cowen’s proprietary survey of 2,500 U.S. consumers in December 2018, Netflix was again the No. 1 choice when asked which platforms they use most often to view video content on TV — with 27% of total respondents — followed by basic cable (around 20%), broadcast TV (18%) and YouTube (12%).

In another positive sign, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Dan Salmon, Netflix in late 2018 ended the ability for customers to sign up via its mobile app on Apple’s App Store, after discontinuing in-app signups through Google Play earlier in the year. That eliminates the revenue-share split it pays to Apple and Google for new subscribers.

About the App Store change, Salmon wrote in a note Monday, “We are positive both on its impact on margins and the confidence it suggests in subscriber trends after the international tests (albeit where Apple has a lower penetration vs domestically).”

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Digital

  • variety digital innovators

    Variety's Digital Innovators 2019: The Trailblazers Pushing Media Boundaries

    A decade ago, when the streaming-video revolution was in its infancy, the internet was more complementary than disruptive to Hollywood. Those days are gone. New platforms have risen up as Silicon Valley players have bulldozed onto the scene, and the media biz is rebuilding the ways it reaches audiences. With the inaugural Variety Digital Innovators [...]

  • MODEL RELEASED Hand holding iPhone with

    Netflix Q4 Preview: Price Hike Signals Strong Year-End Quarter

    Netflix is feeling its oats with a price hike across all streaming plans: Coming just two days before it reports fourth-quarter 2018 results, the timing of the fee increases may indicate the company will report a big beat on Q4 expectations. The streamer is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, Jan. 17, after market close. [...]

  • IMDb UnMade - Rainn Wilson, Nick

    Amazon's IMDb Launches Original Series 'UnMade' About Comedians' Rejected Hollywood Pitches

    IMDb, the Amazon-owned entertainment database, has premiered its latest original show: “UnMade,” featuring Rainn Wilson, Nick Cannon, Kristen Schaal, Reggie Watts and other comedians discussing early pet projects that were never produced, until now — sort of. In each episode, one of the guest comedians recounts a project they created and pitched back when they were [...]

  • apple music

    Verizon Bundles Apple Music With Top-Tier Unlimited Wireless Plans for No Extra Charge

    Verizon has expanded its ties to Apple — offering wireless subscribers on its two most expensive unlimited plans access to the Apple Music for no extra charge. Starting Jan. 17, Apple Music will be included in Verizon’s Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans, the telco announced Tuesday. For Apple, the bundling agreement promises to augment [...]

  • Infowars Alex Jones

    Roku Removes Infowars Channel Following Backlash

    Roku has taken the Infowars channel off its platform after the streaming device faced criticism for carrying the controversial program hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. “After the InfoWars channel became available, we heard from concerned parties and have determined that the channel should be removed from our platform,” stated the company’s tweet on [...]

  • SAMUEL L. JACKSON in Glass. M.

    ‘Glass’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Glass.” Ads placed for the superhero thriller had an estimated media value of $9.89 million through Sunday for 1,183 national [...]

  • Snap Inc

    Snap CFO Tim Stone to Leave Company

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is facing another major executive departure: The company’s chief financial officer Tim Stone is on his way out, Snap revealed in a regulatory filing Tuesday afternoon. Stone will stay with the company to find a new candidate for his position for the time being, according to the filing. His last [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad