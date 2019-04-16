Netflix Posts Record Q1 Subscriber Gains, Weak Forecast Pushes Stock Down

Netflix gained 9.6 million streaming customers in the first quarter of 2019 — ahead of projections and a quarterly record — but a price hike in the U.S. and other countries has impacted its momentum going into Q2.

The company reported paid net adds in Q1 of 9.6 million (with 1.74 million in the U.S. and 7.86 million internationally), up 16% year over year.

For Q2, Netflix projected total paid net adds of 5.0 million — down 8% year over year — with just 300,000 in the U.S. and 4.7 million for the international segment. The company’s shares were down more than 3.5% in after-hours trading.

For Q1, Netflix reported $4.52 billion in revenue, in line with Wall Street consensus estimates of $4.5 billion. It posted earnings of 76 cents per share, well ahead of analyst EPS estimates of 57 cents. Netflix had forecast 1.6 million U.S. paid streaming net adds and 7.3 million internationally for the period.

Netflix is currently rolling out a price hike for all customers in the U.S. and other markets, with its Standard plan (two HD streams) increasing from $10.99 to $12.99 per month. The higher fees are kicking in over the course of Q1 and Q2, according to the company.

The price increases are rolling out in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico and parts of Europe. “The response in the U.S. so far is as we expected and is tracking similarly to what we saw in Canada following our Q4’18 increase, where our gross additions are unaffected, and we see some modest short-term churn effect as members consent to the price change,” Netflix said in its shareholder letter.

Netflix’s stock took a hit after Disney last week revealed that Disney+ — its ad-free subscription service — will launch in the U.S. at $6.99 monthly in November, undercutting the SVOD leader. The Mouse House also set an aggressive subscriber target of 60 million-90 million customers for Disney+ by fiscal year 2024.

Despite the lighter net adds forecast for the second quarter, Netflix said it expects another year of record annual paid net adds in 2019. It’s banking on a big slate of originals to attract and retain subscribers through the back half of the year.

“We’re looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series, ‘Stranger Things’ (July 4th), ’13 Reasons Why,’ ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘La Casa de Papel’ (aka ‘Money Heist’) as well as big films like Michael Bay’s ‘Six Underground’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman,'” the company said.

Netflix continues to burn cash: Free cash flow for Q1 was -$460 million (compared with -$287 million in the year-ago quarter). The company said it now expects its free cash flow deficit for the full-year 2019 deficit to be “modestly higher” than it previously guided, to -$3.5 billion “due to higher cash taxes related to the change in our corporate structure and additional investments in real estate and other infrastructure.” Netflix says it still expects free cash flow to improve starting in 2020.

Also in the shareholder letter, Netflix said that chief content officer Ted Sarandos is leading the search for a new chief marketing officer (who will report to Sarandos) to replace Kelly Bennett, who last month announced his retirement after seven years at the company.